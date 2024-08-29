Indian Army Launches Extensive Flood Relief Operations Across Gujarat

Indian Army Mobilizes Eight Columns for Flood Relief Operations Across Gujarat

Vadodara, Aug 29: In a determined effort to alleviate the hardships faced by the local population during ongoing floods, the Indian Army has initiated large-scale relief operations in several districts of Gujarat. Responding to a request from the Gujarat Civil Administration, the Army has mobilized eight columns, providing essential humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Vadodara, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Rajkot, Morbi, and Bhuj.

These specialized teams, equipped with flood relief gear, engineering resources, and medical expertise, have been instrumental in addressing the evolving needs of the flood-affected regions. Among the affected areas, Vadodara has been hit the hardest, with the Vishwamitri River’s water levels rising rapidly.

The Indian Army has successfully rescued over 200 people from the flooded areas of Vadodara, ensuring their safe relocation. In addition to rescue operations, the Army has been distributing essential food supplies, including ready-to-eat meals, to those stranded by the floods. Door-to-door medical examinations have been conducted, and vital medicines have been distributed to safeguard the health of the affected communities.

The ongoing rescue and relief efforts aim to restore normalcy in the region amidst relentless downpours and rising water levels. The Indian Army remains committed to assisting the local administration in restoring essential services and supporting the communities until stability is fully achieved.