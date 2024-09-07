Navjeevan Charitable Trust Expands ‘Navajeevan Haat’ to Empower Mentally Challenged Individuals

Our goal is to make them self-reliant and help them earn more than they could from conventional jobs,” says Founder Trustee Subhash Apte

By purchasing their handmade products, society can empower differently abled individuals to lead independent lives,” says Navjeevan Charitable Trust Founder Director Nilesh Panchal

Ahmedabad, Sep 7: Navjeevan Charitable Trust, based in Memnagar, has been providing education, training, and rehabilitation to mentally challenged children for over 32 years. With more than 50 beneficiaries currently enrolled, the trust continues its mission to uplift and empower differently abled individuals.

In a significant initiative three years ago, the trust launched “Navajeevan Haat,” a vocational center aimed at promoting self-reliance among the mentally challenged. The project encourages them to craft various handicraft and decorative items, which are sold by the organization, generating income and employment for the beneficiaries.

Subhash Apte, Founder Trustee of Navjeevan Charitable Trust, shared that the initiative began by dividing the beneficiaries into three groups: one focused on producing handicrafts, another on packaging, and a third on sales, aided by group guardians. Items such as rakhis, decorative lamps, candles, incense burners, and keychains are made by these individuals, with profits being distributed as compensation. “Through Navajeevan Haat, 35 mentally challenged individuals are employed, and their efforts have boosted the organization’s production and sales, increasing annual revenue from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in just three years,” Apte said.

Now, the trust plans to expand the project significantly, appealing to charitable organizations and individuals to join their cause. The vision includes establishing a new facility where up to 100 mentally challenged people will work to produce and sell various products, fostering their self-sufficiency and providing them with a sustainable income.

Nilesh Panchal, Founder Director of Navjeevan Charitable Trust, emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for differently abled individuals. “While society may hesitate to employ them in certain roles, it is much more willing to support them by purchasing their handmade products. The trust will provide raw materials to ensure their success, and we encourage more disabled individuals to join the initiative.”

In addition to employment opportunities, the project seeks to address issues like TV and mobile addiction by offering work-from-home options for the differently abled. Panchal added that for those interested in purchasing their own raw materials, the trust will assist in securing financing from the Gujarat State Handicap Development Corporation (GHSFDC).

The organization hopes that the community will continue to support this employment-oriented initiative, which aims to enhance the lives of mentally challenged individuals and offer them a pathway to financial independence.