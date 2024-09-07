ABP Majha’s ‘Bappa Majha’ returns to bring the magic of Ganesh Utsav to every home

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Sep 7: ABP Majha, Maharashtra’s leading Marathi news channel, has announced the return of its much-celebrated program, Bappa Majha 2024. Starting from September 7, this flagship coverage will bring the vibrant festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi directly into the homes of millions across the state and beyond, capturing the essence of one of Maharashtra’s most cherished festivals.

This year’s Bappa Majha theme, “Pahuya Utsava Anandacha” (Let’s Watch the Festival of Happiness), epitomizes the spirit of Ganesh Utsav, a celebration that unites hearts, spreads joy, and strengthens community bonds. Through Bappa Majha 2024, ABP Majha invites viewers to partake in this collective celebration, reflecting the channel’s unwavering commitment to showcasing the true essence of Ganesh Utsav.

The program line-up for Bappa Majha 2024 promises to enhance the festival’s vibrant culture, blending reverence with excitement to bring the celebration into every home:

Morning & Evening Aarti – The viewers would begin and end their days with the sacred hymns of live Aartis from Maharashtra’s renowned Ganpati temples, infusing all-things-auspicious in the lives of people. These broadcasts offer a window into the spiritual heart of the festival, allowing audiences to engage with the devotional practices that are the cornerstone of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Pujan – A special 30-minute segment will bring the Ganesh Pooja Sthapana and Aarti from ABP Majha’s Mumbai office, offering a glimpse into the channel’s own celebration of the festival

Bappa Majha Bulletin – Over the course of 10 days, this special bulletin will traverse Maharashtra, capturing the diverse and vibrant celebrations from various towns and cities. From intricate pandal decorations to community festivities, the bulletin will showcase the state’s united devotion to Bappa.

Kaladhipati – An exclusive journey with some of Maharashtra’s most beloved celebrities as they visit and showcase the iconic Ganesh pandals in their neighbourhoods.

Anant Chaturdashi Special Coverage – On the final day, Bappa Majha will provide a full day of coverage for the Visarjan, capturing the emotional and grand farewell to Lord Ganesha. This special broadcast will show the processions and rituals across Maharashtra, so that viewers do not miss a moment of this powerful conclusion to Ganeshoutsav.

In line with this year’s theme, ABP Majha has also launched the “Maha Ganesh Mandal Contest”, celebrating the creativity and dedication behind Ganesh Pandal decorations. This contest invites Ganesh Mandals from East Vidharbha, West Vidharbha, Marathwada, North Kokan, South Kokan, North Maharashtra, Mumbai, and Western Maharashtra to submit their most innovative and visually striking pandals. The top three entries from each region, recognised for their creativity, visual appeal and social message will be awarded by ABP Majha.

Through ‘Bappa Majha,’ ABP Majha aspires not only to provide coverage but to be the conduit that brings the divine presence of Lord Ganesha and the festive spirit into every home.

ABP Majha invites all of Maharashtra and beyond to join in this dance of devotion from September 7th.

ABP Majha’s Bappa Majha is presented by Gowardhan, Jagganath Gangaram Pednekar Jewellers, Finolex Pipes and Fittings, Nirma Beauty Soap and Manikchand Oxyrich. It is Powered by Macho Hint. Honda Activa and Cycle Agarbathi are the Partners. It is supported by Keshking. ABP LIVE is the Digital Partner.