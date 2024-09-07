MoS Jayant Chaudhary Launches Reliance Foundation Skilling Academy

Open to youth seeking skilling, reskilling and upskilling for successful careers

Mumbai, Sep 7: In a step forward to shaping India’s tomorrow, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Government of India, launched the Reliance Foundation Skilling Academy, a platform dedicated to preparing India’s youth for jobs of the future.

The platform was launched at a national conference on ‘Empowering Youth for the Jobs of the Future’, organized by Reliance Foundation in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) that brought together leading voices from across government, policy, corporate philanthropy, industry, civil society, and academia to discuss skilling India’s youth.

Speaking at the launch, Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “India’s youth stand at the crossroads of immense opportunities, and the collaboration between Reliance Foundation and NSDC marks a significant milestone in empowering them for the jobs of the future. The launch of the Reliance Foundation Skilling Academy, a joint platform, is a testament to this commitment, ensuring our youth are equipped with the skills needed to succeed in tomorrow’s workforce. By investing in skilling, we are not only building a stronger workforce but also shaping a generation of leaders ready to take on global challenges. This initiative reflects our dedication to ensuring that every young person has access to the tools and training they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive world. Together, we are laying the foundation for a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”

Calling attention to the future of skilling in a rapidly-evolving employment landscape, Jagannatha Kumar, CEO of Reliance Foundation, said, ” Enabling young people to achieve their aspirations is a part of the core philosophy of Reliance Foundation. Reliance Foundation Skilling Academy is a step towards fulfilling those aspirations and preparing youth for the jobs of the future. By harnessing technology, the platform maximizes its reach and accessibility. It bridges the gap between education and employment to equip our young people with the skills they need to succeed in a dynamic landscape of jobs and entrepreneurship. Furthermore, the Reliance Foundation Skilling Academy plays a vital role in fostering a collaborative ecosystem by forging partnerships and uniting key stakeholders to drive innovation in skill development, ensuring that India’s youth are empowered in this rapidly changing economic environment.”

The Reliance Foundation Skilling Academy www.rfskillingacademy.com is an open-to-all platform that offers future-ready courses for skill building, personalized expert guidance, and facilitates industry linkages for meaningful employment. It is designed to support an individual at any and every stage of their career by facilitating skilling, upskilling, and reskilling, including with unique user-specific recommendations and mentoring through industry leaders. Through the platform, Reliance Foundation aims to empower over 6 lakh young Indians in the next one year alone.

Reliance Foundation and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have agreed to collaborate on the Reliance Foundation Skilling Academy to enhance the reach and impact of future-oriented skill courses developed on the platform, thereby supporting the Skill India Mission. By working together, the two organisations will ensure that these courses are accessible to students enrolled in higher educational institutions affiliated to AICTE across the country, significantly boosting their employability and readiness for the future workforce.

The national conference included key participants from across the country, including Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, and others, on shaping India’s skilling landscape through strategies like strengthening curricula to include emerging technologies and 21st century skills, integrating mentorship into formal education, vocational training, and workforce development initiatives. The conference also brought out the need to prepare youth for jobs in areas featuring new and emerging technologies and strengthen skilling initiatives while ensuring equity.

A publication by Reliance Foundation, Building India’s Future Young Talent: Stories of Transformation, a compilation of stories of individuals from across India, whose lives were transformed through skilling initiatives, was also launched at the conference.