Defying curbs, students continue protests in Imphal; govt bans internet, reimposes curfew in 3 Manipur districts

Imphal, Sep 10: Defying the curfew, over a thousand students staged protests in Imphal for the second day on Tuesday even as security forces lobbed tear gas shells and fired in the air to disperse the protesters, while the Manipur government banned mobile internet for five days to prevent spreading of fake and concocted posts, photos, and videos.

The students, who staged a demonstration in front of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Raj Bhavan on Monday to protest the rising violence in the state, remained gathered overnight in the all-women Ima Market (also known as the Nupi Keithel) and locked themselves on its first floor as the market remained closed on Tuesday due to the reimposition of the curfew.

Rejecting the persuasion of the senior police officers to return to their homes, the agitated students on Tuesday organised protests in front of the Manipur University even as the security personnel, deployed in large numbers, tried to disperse them. Tension prevailed in Imphal city and adjoining areas, due to the protests and the security forces’ response. Authorities earlier on Tuesday reimposed curfew in three districts — Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal — after apprehending fresh trouble in the capital city and the adjoining areas. A senior Home Department official said that due to the developing law and order situation in the three districts, the curfew was reimposed from 11 a.m. and the security forces have further tightened the vigil and searches.

Search operations are going on in different places to locate any kind of inimical object or attempt or to find out any troublemakers. “We urge all concerned people to maintain peace and refrain from any troubles or violation of law and order. We already asked the people not to heed any unfounded social media posts, photos and videos. Strict action would be taken against those who violate the law and disturb the peace and ethnic harmony,” the official told the media.

Imposing the mobile internet ban for five days till September 15, Joint Secretary, Home, Mayengbam Veto Singh, in his order, said that to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms. “…..temporary suspension imposed curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with effect from 3 p.m. of September 10 till 3 p.m. of September 15 subject to confirmation by the competent authority within 24 hours except for those cases whereby state government has exempted and allowed for whitelisting,” the order read. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya expressed his deep concern in the wake of the sudden spurt of violence.

The Governor, in a statement, said that violence is not the solution to any problem, and everyone will have to contribute and find ways to overcome this problem. “In his bid to restore peace and normalcy with the help of the public, the Governor is constantly speaking to public leaders, students and the people in general. Moreover, dedicated efforts are being made for establishing peace by the security agencies. In view of the present situation, the Governor has appealed to all sections of the society, student organisations and public leaders to work together to establish peace and help Manipur to scale a new height of growth and development,” a Raj Bhavan statement said. The students from various schools and colleges staged demonstrations on Monday to protest against the rising violence, protect territorial integrity, and demand the handing over of the Unified Command to the state government to deal with the militant outfits and armed cadres. Wearing their school and college uniforms, the protesters were heard raising slogans like “Long Live Manipur”, “Resign all incompetent MLAs”, and “Give Unified Command charge to the state government”.

They also expressed their anger against the administration and various authorities for “inept handling of the situation of the state”. The student leaders also on Monday separately met Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and urged him to take steps for the immediate restoration of peace and normalcy. They also demanded the withdrawal of additional Central forces deployed to manage the ongoing ethnic violence, citing their “failure to restore peace despite the conflict persisting for over a year and a half”.

Their anger was directed at both the Central and state governments, holding them responsible for failing to resolve the ethnic crisis of the state. Since September 1, the violence escalated in the trouble-torn state, leaving at least 12 people, including two women, elderly persons and a retired soldier, dead and injuring over 20 people, by suspected militants and armed cadres in different districts. Of the 12 deaths, six people alone were killed in Jiribam district, adjoining southern Assam. Combined security forces comprising Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces and Manipur Police commandos, also intensified their counter-insurgency operations across the state to nab the militants and recover arms and ammunition.