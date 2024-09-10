RRU and IIIT Lucknow Collaborate to Boost National Security with Advanced Technology Solutions

Rashtriya Raksha University and Indian Institute of Information Technology Lucknow Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance National Security through Technology

Lucknow, Sep 10: Rashtriya Raksha University and the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Lucknow signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the beginning of a transformative collaboration aimed at integrating cutting-edge technological solutions into law enforcement practices and National Security.

The MoU signing ceremony was a notable event attended by distinguished representatives from both institutions. Dr. Arun Mohan Sherry, Director of IIIT Lucknow. Cdr. Manoj Bhatt and Maj Gen Deepak Mehra, Kirti Chakra, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal (Retd.), Director of the School of Internal Security and SMART Policing represented Rashtriya Raksha University, highlighting the significance of this collaboration.

This partnership aligns with Prof (Dr) Bimal N Patel, Vice Chancellor, Rashtriya Raksha University’s vision to promote interdisciplinary approaches in internal security and policing. By leveraging the advanced technological expertise of IIIT Lucknow, this collaboration is set to focus on critical areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digital policing use of technology in Disaster Management, etc. The aim is to enhance the operational capabilities of National Security agencies through innovative and effective technological solutions. The collaboration also aims to harness the potential of both institutions towards building a technologically resilient Viksit Bharat.

The collaboration is expected to bring about several impactful initiatives, including:

Joint Research Initiatives: The institutions will engage in collaborative research projects aimed at exploring new technologies and methodologies for improving national security and policing practices. Development of Training Programs: Tailored training programs will be developed for law enforcement officials, incorporating the latest technological advancements to enhance their skills and effectiveness in the field. Exploration of Innovative Technological Tools: The partnership will explore and implement advanced technological tools to improve public safety and streamline policing processes.

Dr. Arun Mohan Sherry, Director of IIIT Lucknow, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with Rashtriya Raksha University represents a significant step forward in combining technological innovation with law enforcement practices. We are excited to work together to develop solutions that will enhance security and safety in our communities.”

Maj Gen Deepak Mehra, RRU highlighted the importance of this partnership, noting, “This MoU with IIIT Lucknow is a testament to our commitment to integrating technology with policing and National Security. We look forward to working closely with IIIT Lucknow to advance our shared goals and contribute to the development of more effective law enforcement strategies.”