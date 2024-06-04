Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Latest:
Bilkul Online
DevelopmentsLatest

Karnataka’s youngest Congress candidate defeats MoS Bhagwant Khuba

BILKUL ONLINE

Bengaluru, July 4 : In one of the biggest surprises, the youngest candidate from the Congress, Sagar Khandre, in Karnataka has defeated the senior BJP leader and Union Minister for State (MoS) for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba from Bidar Parliamentary segment in Karnataka.

Sagar Khandre (26) has defeated Khuba with a handsome margin of 1.28 lakh (1,28,875) votes. Khuba polled 5.37 lakh votes against Sagar who got 6.66 lakh votes. Khuba faced stiff internal opposition before the announcement of the ticket by the BJP. Sagar is the son of Minister for Forests Eshwar Khandre. 

Post Views: 134

You May Also Like

GujPedicon 2022 organises 48th Annual Conference in Ahmedabad

BILKUL ONLINE

Manipur HC asks state govt to find ways to restore mobile internet services

BILKUL ONLINE

CAPSI 18th Annual Conference to be held in Gandhinagar on Nov 24-25

BILKUL ONLINE