Karnataka’s youngest Congress candidate defeats MoS Bhagwant Khuba

Bengaluru, July 4 : In one of the biggest surprises, the youngest candidate from the Congress, Sagar Khandre, in Karnataka has defeated the senior BJP leader and Union Minister for State (MoS) for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba from Bidar Parliamentary segment in Karnataka.

Sagar Khandre (26) has defeated Khuba with a handsome margin of 1.28 lakh (1,28,875) votes. Khuba polled 5.37 lakh votes against Sagar who got 6.66 lakh votes. Khuba faced stiff internal opposition before the announcement of the ticket by the BJP. Sagar is the son of Minister for Forests Eshwar Khandre.