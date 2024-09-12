Ahmedabad Management Association Clinches AIMA’s Best LMA Award for a Record 20th Time

AMA wins AIMA’s Best LMA Award Category-I for 2023-2024

Ahmedabad, Sep 12: Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) is one of the promoters and founder-members of All India Management Association (AIMA), the national apex body of the management profession in India. AMA is an approved Institute for Management Training by the Government of Gujarat and conducts various continuing education training programmes, conferences and seminars on subjects related to International Trade and conducts research in the field of International Trade with special focus on products and services of interest to Gujarat. . In a unique model of its own, AMA has charted an unparalleled path in organizing innovative programs and vibrant activities during 2023-24 .

Every year AIMA recognizes contributions of Local Management Associations (LMAs) and awards “The Best Local Management Association Award’ to Local Management Associations (LMAs). We are very happy to share that AIMAs’ Best Local Management Association Award 2023-2024 has been awarded to Ahmedabad Management Association on 11 th September, 2024 during AIMA’s 51st National Management Convention themed on ‘India’s Ascent: Navigating Global Uncertainty’ held at New Delhi. in the august presence of Eminent Speakers, CEOs, Ministers and Thought Leaders. With this, AMA has won the Best Local Management Association Award Category-I by the AIMA for 20 times from 1990 to 2024 for its Outstanding Contributions in professional management.

The officials of AIMA namely Ms. Rekha Sethi, Director General, All India Management Association (AIMA); Mr. Nikhil Sawhney, President, AIMA and Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Triveni Turbine Ltd; Mr. Sanjay Kirloskar, Past President, AIMA and Chairman & Managing Director, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd; Mr. Sudhir Jalan, Past President, AIMA & Chairman, Neo Foods Pvt Ltd; Mr. TV Narendran, Vice President, AIMA and CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel Ltd; and Ms. Suneeta Reddy, Senior Vice President, AIMA & Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd presented the award to Dr. Savan Godiawala, PhD, CA, LLB, Angel Investor, Start-up Mentor, Visiting Professor at IIMA and IIT Gandhinagar, President of AMA; Mr. Deevyesh Radia, Past President AMA, Executive Director, Orsett Hydraulics Pvt Ltd.; Mr. Yatindra Sharma, Past President AMA, Managing Partner, Invesco Fiscal Services LLP; and Mr. Unmesh Dixit, Executive Director of AMA. AMA is committed to continue the legacy of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and pursue excellence in the field of management.