Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Explores Education and Training Collaboration at RRU

Gandhinagar, Sep 23: Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Southern Command of the Indian Army, made a visit to Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU). This visit was strategically aimed at exploring collaborative opportunities in education and training across multiple fields such as Information Technology, Policing, Forensics, and Law.

During his maiden visit to RRU, Lt Gen Seth actively engaged with various faculty members and administrative officials. The purpose of these discussions was to explore potential areas of collaboration that could significantly enhance the skill sets of security personnel. The emphasis was placed on integrating advanced technological training and forensic science into their curriculum. This initiative aims to prepare future leaders in law enforcement and defense sectors for emerging challenges they may face.

The collaboration is set to target various academic opportunities between the two institutions, including certificate courses conducted through online and hybrid mode—combining classroom instruction with online learning—as well as specialized training programs such as Remote Pilot Training and Defense Acquisition Course tailored for military officials. These initiatives are expected to equip the personnel with essential skills that align with contemporary demands in the field of defense and security. Furthermore, the Southern Command has offered to host students and faculty of RRU to HQ Southern Command and other training establishments, as part of their academic field trips.

During this important meeting, Lieutenant General Seth engaged with key figures from RRU, including Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice-Chancellor; Prof. (Dr.) Kalpesh H. Wandra, Pro-Vice Chancellor; Mr. Sushil Goswami, Dean Academics; Dr. Dharmesh K. Prajapati, Acting Registrar; along with Directors from various schools within the university. The discussions focused on identifying potential areas where RRU’s academic programs could meet the specific requirements of the Southern Command of the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Seth’s visit underscores the Indian Army’s commitment to foster educational partnerships that enhance operational readiness and professional development within the armed forces and allied sectors.

Concurrently, Gen Seth is also seeking for the opportunity to engage with RRU through means of affiliation and accreditations of courses, along with the collaboration with Security and Scientific Technical Research Association (SASTRA) for Innovations and Start-ups.