Workplace harassment, lack of maternity benefits must be immediately addressed: NCW

New Delhi, Sep 26: Companies must immediately address the concerns raised by employees on harassment at the workplace, and the lack of maternity benefits, said Delina Khongdup, Member National Commission for Women on Wednesday.

Addressing ASSOCHAM 5th Diversity and Inclusion Excellence Awards and Conclave 2024, Khongdup stressed the need for diversity and inclusion in the workplace. “This should be a constant practice in organisations for the entitlement of women and all genders. This is a human and social responsibility to achieve gender diversity for all walks of society.

India has a vast diversity and there should be a feeling of inclusivity in all the places possible,” she said. While there has been an amendment to the Companies Act to increase the representation of women on the board of directors, the reality, however, is that there is less than 5 per cent of women at the CEO level in the Indian workforce. “Corporate India should recognise this inclusivity and bridge the gender balance relationship in working spaces. Harassment in the workplace and non-payment of maternity benefits should be addressed immediately for betterment. We should apply a holistic approach to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047,” Khongdup said. Khongdup’s comments come even as Anna Sebastian, a young CA at audit firm Ernst and Young succumbed to death in Pune due to severe work pressure.

Anna (26) passed away on July 21 after being burdened with a “backbreaking workload” and “work stress”, claimed her mother Anita Augustine in a heart-wrenching letter to Chairman Rajiv Memani. Anna worked for four months at the accounting firm. Ravi Bhatnagar, Co-Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR highlighted the importance of recognising employee well-being at workplaces so that gender diversity can take center stage.