Invitation to AMA Events: Explore Gandhi’s Legacy and NEP 2020 Insights

Ahmedabad, Oct 10: Greetings from the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA)! We are pleased to invite you to two insightful events taking place at our AMA Complex this October. Mark your calendars and join us to engage in thought-provoking sessions.

1. Kahat Cartoon: Gandhi is Still Alive

Join us for an engaging presentation exploring Mahatma Gandhi’s portrayal in cartoons over the past century. This unique program will delve into how Gandhi has inspired artists in India and abroad, showcasing a selection of iconic and thought-provoking cartoons.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024 (Today)

Time: 6:30 PM to 7:45 PM

Venue: AMA, ATIRA Campus

Presenter: Beeren Kothari (Biographer, translator, editor, and blogger)

Discover Gandhi’s enduring influence through the lens of humor and art. Register for the event here

2. Special Talk on NEP 2020: Nurturing Minds, Supporting Special Needs & Wellness

In honor of Dyslexia Awareness Month, this talk will focus on nurturing young minds and addressing special needs with wellness approaches, a crucial part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The session is designed for educators, parents, caregivers, and anyone interested in supporting individuals with special needs.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Venue: AMA Complex, ATIRA Campus, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai Marg, Ahmedabad

Speakers: Dr. Deepa Raja, Founder & Director, iSEN Multisensory Labs Dr. Ravi Soni, MD Psychiatry, GIPS Hospital



Learn how to better support special needs and mental wellness. Register for this event here.

Unmesh Dixit, Executive Director, Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) and team looks forward to welcoming you to these enriching experiences.