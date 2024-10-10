Legendary industrialist, true nationalist: Condolences pour in for Ratan Tata

New Delhi, Oct 10 : Condolences poured in soon after the Tata Group announced that its Chairman Emeritus and one of India’s most illustrious industrialists, Ratan Tata, has died.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the legendary industrialist and true nationalist will “live on in our hearts” and “time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation”. In a post on X, the Union Home Minister wrote: “He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment to the welfare of our country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams.

Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation. He will live on in our hearts. My condolences to Tata Group and his countless admirers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.” From Union Ministers and Chief Ministers to Opposition leaders, almost all prominent political figures took to X to condole the demise of Ratan Tata. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote: “Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers.

May his soul rest in peace.” BJP President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Tata Ji, Titan of Indian industry and a beacon of philanthropy. His remarkable contributions to industry and society have left an indelible mark on our nation and the world. He was not just a business icon but a symbol of humility, integrity, and compassion. In this moment of profound loss, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and to all those whose lives he touched. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. OM Shanti!” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote: “Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy.

My condolences to his family and the Tata community.” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote: “In the passing away of Shri Ratan Naval Tata, we have lost an invaluable son of India. A philanthropist par excellence whose commitment to India’s inclusive growth and development remained paramount, Shri Tata was synonymous with unequivocal integrity and ethical leadership. He was an inspiration and an icon for millions of people and richly contributed to nation building.” Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote: “I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Ratan Tata Ji, a proud son of the nation. Over three decades, I was privileged to have a deeply personal and close family relationship with him, where I witnessed his humility, simplicity, and genuine respect for everyone, regardless of their status.” “His life embodied the values of integrity and compassion, serving as an inspiration to many. As India’s leading industrialist, his remarkable contributions to the economy and job creation transformed countless lives. Beyond his business acumen, he was a dedicated patriot and a socially conscious leader who profoundly impacted society.

The lessons I learned from him will forever resonate in my life. His loss is an immense sorrow for our nation, as we have lost a visionary and compassionate guide. Omm Shanti,” he added. Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal wrote: “His strong & humane leadership led the Tata Group to achieve remarkable success, facilitating its global expansion and significantly strengthening our nation’s presence on the world stage.” “His unparalleled dedication to ‘Mother India’ and his contributions to our society till his last breath through his philanthropic initiatives were recognised with the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards. His legacy will shine as brightly as his remarkable life journey, inspiring generations not only in Bharat but across the world,” he added. Union Minister for Communications

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal wrote: “Ratan Tata ji was a giant of the global industrial world who took our nation’s name to glorious heights. He made significant contributions both in the humanitarian & economic sectors that are helping our citizens. India has lost an iconic son in his demise. My deepest condolences to the Tata family and all his well-wishers.”

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote: “Today ‘Maa Bharati’ has lost a great son in the form of Ratan Tata. This sad news has melted my heart and saddened my mind. Ratan ji was the ‘gem’… He took the Indian industry to new heights. He was always dedicated to the development of the country and did many unprecedented works for better changes in the society.” Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu wrote: “Heartbroken by the loss of Shri Ratan Tata Ji, whose visionary leadership not only transformed India’s industry but also played a pivotal role in shaping our aviation sector. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and all whose lives he touched. May he rest in eternal peace.” Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan wrote: “The country has lost a great industrialist and inspirational personality today. The demise of renowned industrialist Shri Ratan Tata ji is an irreparable loss for the entire country… His simplicity, leadership and foresight will continue to inspire all of us.” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote: “India Inc. is left poorer today with the passing of Shri Ratan Tata. A man with a golden heart, he will be remembered for his philanthropic works and towering contributions to the world of business and enterprise. He belonged to a rare breed of business leaders who was always passionate about giving back to society.

He will remain an inspiration to millions around the world. Sincere condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath wrote: “He was the megastar of Indian industry. His demise is an irreparable loss for the industry. His entire life was dedicated to the industrial and social development of the country. He was a gem of the country… I pray to Lord Shri Ram… to provide strength to his bereaved family and fans to bear this loss. Om Shanti!” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote: “Today the country has lost not only a great industrialist but also a very sensitive person who was always dedicated towards national service and humanity. His departure will always leave a void not only in India but also in the world industry. His contribution to the development of the country will remain unforgettable.” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote: “The former Chairman of Tata Group had been a foremost leader of Indian industries and a public-spirited philanthropist. His demise will be an irreparable loss for the Indian business world and society.” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote: “Ratan Tata, a true titan of Indian industry and a beacon of humility and compassion.

His visionary leadership not only shaped the Tata Group but also set a global benchmark for ethical business practices. His relentless dedication to nation-building, innovation, and philanthropy has left an indelible mark on millions of lives.” “India has lost a giant, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and the entire Tata Group in this profound moment of loss,” he added. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wrote: “His profound impact on Indian industry and his unwavering commitment to philanthropy will remain a legacy that transcends generations. The loss is immeasurable, and my thoughts are with his family and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in peace.”

It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata’s passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian.

At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied.

Mukesh Ambani, country’s top notch industrialist while paying condolances said ” Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society’s greater good.

With the demise of Mr Ratan Tata, India has lost one of her most illustrious and kind-hearted sons. Mr Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat. He institutionalised the House of Tata and made it an international enterprise growing the Tata group over 70 times since the time he took over as Chairman in 1991.

On behalf of Reliance, Nita and the Ambani family, I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved members of the Tata family and the entire Tata Group.

Ratan, you will always remain in my heart. Om Shanti”.