5th Annual INSHLT Conference Set to Revolutionize Heart and Lung Transplantation in India

India’s Largest Heart and Lung Transplant Conference to Address Donor Shortages and Advance Cutting-Edge Techniques in Transplant Medicine

Ahmedabad, Oct 17: The 5th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation (INSHLT), in collaboration with the Society for Heart Failure and Transplantation (SHFT), will take place from October 18-20, 2024, at Club Babylon and the Sheraton Convention Centre in Ahmedabad.

This major event will bring together leading surgeons and experts from around the globe to discuss advancements, key challenges, and the future of transplant medicine.

This three-day event marks India’s largest gathering focused on heart and lung transplantation, drawing over 400 global delegates, including renowned surgeons, medical experts, and healthcare professionals from countries such as the USA, Canada, Belgium, the UK, Japan, Nepal, South Korea, and Bangladesh.

Under the theme ‘Learn From Pioneers’, the conference aims to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and drive innovations in the rapidly evolving field of heart and lung transplantation. The event promises an unparalleled platform for exchanging cutting-edge ideas, discussing key challenges, and exploring the future of transplant medicine in India and beyond.

Global Experts Gather to Share Insights and Innovations

Dr. Milan Chag, the Organizing Chairman of INSHLT 2024 Ahmedabad, expressed his optimism for the conference, stating, “Our goal is to unite global leaders in transplant medicine. The exchange of ideas and innovations at INSHLT 2024 will be incredibly enriching, enhancing patient care and strengthening our mission to advance healthcare in India. We believe this collaboration drives the future of cardiac and pulmonary transplantation to new heights.”

The agenda is packed with lectures, panel discussions, and case studies, focusing on critical topics such as the challenges of donor shortages, long waiting lists, and post-transplant care. Experts will also explore the role of advanced technologies and their potential to improve transplant outcomes, setting a foundation for the continued growth and success of transplant programs across the country.

Dr. Dhiren Shah, Organizing Secretary of INSHLT 2024, highlighted the importance of the event for India’s healthcare system. “With more than 400 delegates from various countries participating, this conference serves as a vital platform for exchanging knowledge in heart and lung transplants. The strong turnout reflects the growing importance of this specialty in India’s healthcare landscape. By uniting top minds in transplantation, we are driving innovation that will improve patient care and outcomes nationwide.”

Focus on Cutting-Edge Transplant Technologies and Donor Optimization

Key sessions will spotlight advancements in both heart and lung transplantation. In the MEET THE EXPERT sessions, attendees will have exclusive opportunities to interact with global pioneers in heart and lung transplants, gaining firsthand knowledge of the latest breakthroughs.

A promising highlight of the conference will be the Foundation Track, a session designed specifically for beginners. This track will cover essential topics such as setting up a transplant program, donor optimization, organ harvesting techniques, and the logistical challenges of running a successful transplantation program. This educational focus aligns with the overarching goal of expanding transplantation capabilities in India, ensuring that healthcare professionals at all levels are equipped to contribute to this critical field.

Spotlight on Minimally Invasive Lung Transplantation

Dr. Jnanesh Thacker, Group Director of Lung Transplantation at Marengo CIMS Hospital, emphasized the significance of recent advancements in lung transplantation. “The advancements in minimally invasive lung transplantation are revolutionizing the way we approach complex cases, offering patients quicker recovery, less pain, minimal or no blood transfusion, and improved outcomes. At INSHLT 2024, we aim to share this breakthrough with the national and international lung transplant community, fostering collaboration to elevate the care of lung transplant patients in our country.”

Organ Donation Awareness Takes Center Stage

An essential focus of the conference will be on organ donation awareness. A dedicated meeting on October 20 will bring together government officials, medical colleges, and CHC representatives to discuss strategies to improve organ donation rates across Gujarat. With India facing a critical shortage of organ donors, this discussion aims to promote greater collaboration between the medical community and government bodies to save more lives.

Marengo CIMS Hospital: A Key Player in Transplant Advancements

Marengo CIMS Hospital, known for its pioneering Heart and Lung Transplant Program, has played a pivotal role in organizing and supporting the conference. Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member and Managing Director & Group CEO of Marengo Asia Hospitals, reinforced the hospital’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of organ transplantation in India. “At Marengo Asia Hospitals, we are committed to advancing organ transplantation through world-class medical expertise and innovation. Supporting INSHLT 2024 aligns with our mission to bring the latest advancements in heart and lung transplantation to the forefront. This conference will not only enhance patient care but also inspire the next generation of transplant specialists to lead the way in life-saving procedures.”

The hospital’s contributions to the event underscore its dedication to driving healthcare innovation that benefits both patients and the broader medical community. Marengo CIMS Hospital has consistently been at the forefront of promoting cutting-edge techniques in heart and lung transplantation, making substantial contributions to the national healthcare landscape.

A Platform for Shaping the Future of Transplant Medicine

As INSHLT 2024 draws to a close, the conference will highlight significant research, techniques, and clinical advancements that will shape the next decade of transplant medicine in India. One of the long-term goals of the Indian Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (INSHLT) is to further develop its heart and lung transplant registry, which currently tracks the number of transplants across the country. Modeled on the European registry, this initiative is set to expand and include post-transplant outcome data, providing a comprehensive overview of transplantation in India and contributing to global research in the field.

The 5th Annual INSHLT Conference is set to be a landmark event, positioning India as a leader in heart and lung transplantation and inspiring healthcare professionals to continue driving innovation for the betterment of patient care.