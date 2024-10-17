Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel to be Honored for Gaumata Nutrition Scheme at Viramgam Panjarapol

Gujarat to Propose Major Boosts for Animal Welfare: New Initiatives, Subsidies, and Gaushala Infrastructure

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 17: The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, will be honored by various Jivdaya-Gauseva organizations and guilds across Gujarat for his contributions to the Gaumata Nutrition Scheme and other animal welfare initiatives. The felicitation ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 3 PM at Sri Viramgam Khodhor Panjarapol Sanstha.

As part of the event, the Chief Minister will inaugurate several projects, including the online foundation ceremony for a new cattle shed in Ogan Vid and the unveiling of new ponds prepared by Samast Mahajan. The event will also feature cow worship and tree plantation under the “Ek Vriksha Ma Ke Naam” initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. Additionally, the Animal Helpline and Animal Ambulance services in Rajkot will be launched.

Notable Quotes from the Event Announcement

Dr. Girish Shah, Managing Trustee of Samast Mahajan:

“The life-loving Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, is being felicitated for his pivotal role in the Gaumata Nutrition Scheme and other life-saving decisions.”

“On this occasion, a proposal will be made to increase the daily subsidy for Jivdaya-Gauseva organizations from Rs. 30 to Rs. 100 and to grant cows the status of ‘Mother of the State’ in Gujarat.”

Mital Khetani, Union Minister of Samast Mahajan:

“Our goal is to make gaushalas and panjarapoles self-reliant, promote cow-based agriculture, health, and environmental awareness, and address issues like water conservation, village pasture development, and cow breeding.”

Dr. Girish Shah, Managing Trustee of Samast Mahajan, highlighted the significance of the Chief Minister’s efforts in supporting the Gaumata Nutrition Scheme. On this occasion, a proposal will be presented to increase the daily subsidy per animal for Jivdaya-Gauseva organizations from Rs. 30 to Rs. 100. The organizations will also request that Gujarat follow Maharashtra’s example by granting cows the status of “Mother of the State.” The protection and proper utilization of gauchar land, along with proposals for Rs. 300 crore in infrastructure funding for gaushalas, will be presented to the state government.

Proposals will include the introduction of a free “1962 Veterinary Ambulance” for every village in the state, further implementation of the ‘Gau Seva Aayog’ with a budget increase, and the establishment of a separate ‘Gau Ministry.’ Additionally, a proposal will be made to have an animal welfare officer at every police station. A Panchgavya-based training center is also proposed to promote traditional methods of animal care.

Mital Khetani, Union Minister of Samast Mahajan, emphasized the organization’s goal of making gaushalas and panjarapoles self-sufficient, promoting cow-based agriculture, health, and environmental awareness, and supporting the development of village pastures and native tree plantations.

Samast Mahajan, active for over 21 years, has been a key player in animal welfare, environmental protection, and rural development across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. The organization focuses on lake deepening, gauchar construction, and various social upliftment initiatives.

Sri Viramgam Khodhor Panjarapol Sanstha, which houses over 2,000 cattle across 497 hectares, will host the event.