Clean City & Rain Harvest Push in Gujarat

Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar Authorities Intensify Civic Campaigns: Focus on Rainwater Harvesting and Clean City Initiatives

Ahmedabad/Bhavnagar, April 20: In a concerted effort to promote environmental sustainability and civic responsibility, authorities across Gujarat have launched impactful initiatives focusing on rainwater harvesting and public cleanliness.

Rainwater Harvesting Drive in Bhavnagar

Under the national “Catch the Rain” campaign, Bhavnagar district has made significant strides in water conservation. Spearheaded by District Collector Shri Avinash Shirode, IAS, over 1,800 rainwater harvesting structures have been constructed across government buildings and public areas, saving an estimated 1.5 crore litres of rainwater.

The Bhavnagar Urban Development Authority (BUDA), Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, and various departments played a pivotal role, with BUDA alone accounting for more than 400 installations. Citizens have been encouraged to install similar systems at home, fostering a culture of community-driven water sustainability.

Zero-Tolerance Cleanliness Campaign in Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, the Centralized Night Cleaning Department (CNCD) of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has adopted a firm stance under the “Zero Tolerance Level” policy to tackle urban hygiene and illegal waste dumping.

As part of the year-long initiative:

20 key locations were cleaned,

17,587 encroachments and violations were addressed,

236 FIRs were filed, and

52,844 kg of waste was cleared from 12 critical locations.

In addition, CNCD cracked down on unauthorized cattle shelters, removed 1,928 stray cattle, and penalized 1,095 cattle owners, ensuring stricter compliance across city zones such as Wadaj, Vejalpur, Naroda, and Maninagar.

Tech-Powered Enforcement and Awareness

Advanced surveillance using CCTV cameras, RFID tagging of cattle, and real-time violation tracking have been implemented to ensure transparency and accountability. Public outreach through mobile apps and community volunteers is also underway, creating a stronger connection between governance and citizen participation.

Forward Steps

Both Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar’s civic bodies are set to continue their respective missions with renewed focus. From installing more rainwater harvesting units to expanding smart enforcement for cleanliness, the dual efforts are a blueprint for integrated urban management in Gujarat.

“Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and we are proud of the public response to these initiatives,” said a senior municipal official.