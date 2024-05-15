Man tries to file ITR, finds private firm opened in his name with Rs 9 cr turnover

New Delhi, May 15 : A man, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, has brought forth startling allegations against unidentified individuals, claiming they unlawfully utilised his PAN card and Aadhaar card details to fabricate a fraudulent GST number with which they facilitated the establishment of a private company, falsely boasting an annual turnover exceeding Rs nine crore.

Following the sensational complaint by Chandan Soni, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.

According to the FIR accessed by us on July 20, 2022, when Soni was filing his ITR it came to light that a fake GST number had been created using his PAN card number.

“This number was used to establish a firm/company (MG SALES) in the name of Chandan Soni with the address in Gautam Puri, Shahdara” read the FIR.

However, the complainant neither resides at the mentioned address nor has he registered any such firm/company.

“It is alarming that the registered firm has shown a turnover of Rs. 9,10,58,119/- for the year 2021-22 and the last GST filing was done on 09.07.2022. The GST registration was shown effective from 16.08.2021, and Aadhaar authentication was done on 31.01.2022, as per online documents attached herewith,” the FIR stated.

Soni in his complaint also said that fake bank accounts might also be opened in his name and the matter needs to be probed.

As per FIR, the Thatipur police station in Gwalior has also filed a Zero FIR.

To clarify, a Zero First Information Report (FIR) is a protocol enabling any police station to record a cognizable offence without initially assigning an FIR number. Zero FIRs are designated the number “0”.