Rushabhaayan brings the Indian Culture and its origins to the world platform

Ahmedabad, Oct 19: Rushabhayan, a one-day seminar and historic symposium organised by the Labdhi Vikram Jan Seva Trust, in association with the Shri Shahibaug Girdharnagar Jain Sangh, became the first ever platform of its kind that brought together under one roof scholars, field experts, literatures, religious gurus and prominent personalities to discuss the life and work of Rushabhdev, considered to be the progenitor of the rich and dynamic Indian culture.

The seminar witnessed fascinating and thought-provoking discussions on the rich historical, philosophical, and social dimensions of Indian civilization, with a special focus on the profound contributions of Lord Rushabhdev – the originator of Indian culture, traditions and socio-political structure.

Samveg Lalbhai Shah, the Managing Director of Atul Ltd, Anandji-Kalyanji Pedi, mentioned, “The symposium ‘Rushabhayan – The Pioneer of Indian Culture’, was an uphill yet glorious attempt to recognise the contributions of Lord Rushabhdev towards establishment of family structure, scriptures and various art forms along with eventual enlightenment of soul. Mention of Lord Rushabhdev, the first Tirthankar, is found in a number of Hindu texts and Upanishads as well. This includes significant contributions of Jain Acharyas, along with distinguished Hindu Mahants, experts, scholars, and researchers and also highlights fascinating facets of Lord Rushabhdev’s efforts for welfare of the world and society.”

In Jainism, Lord Rushabhanath is revered as the first Tirthankara of the current Avasarpini cycle and is considered the progenitor of human civilization. He is credited with the establishment of family structures, social order, governance, and political systems.

Dr. Abhay Firodia, Chairman of Force Motors & Jain Scholar, Philanthropist said, “Rushabhayan is such a refreshing opportunity for so many intellectuals in varied fields to come on the same platform and talk about and celebrate the greatness of Rushabhdev, his creations and teachings that are applicable even today. It gives me immense pleasure to witness and contribute at such a grand event.”

Panel discussions and presentations from renowned scholars such as Dr. Abhay Firodia, Arpit Shah, and Dr. Ramzan Hasaniya, gave out some unknown yet interesting facts about the impact of Lord Rushabhdev’s life and teachings on Jainism and Indian culture.

Distinguished guests at the event include Shri C. R. Patil, Union Minister of Jal Shakti and President of BJP (Gujarat), Harsh Sanghavi, Home Minister of Gujarat and Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, and Shrimati Pratibha Jain, Mayor of Ahmedabad.

Jainacharya Yashovarmasurishwarji Maharaj Saheb expressed his delight saying, “Participation of scholars and attendance of such prominent personalities has made Rushabhayan a huge success. An architect of the cultural fabric of India, Rushabhdev’s teachings are not limited to just Jainism but are all prevailing to almost all religions. Through this seminar, we wanted to revitalize interest in India’s rich heritage—particularly among younger generations, who may not fully appreciate its depth and significance.”

C. R. Patil, Union Minister of Jal Shakti and President of BJP (Gujarat) launched a comprehensive book, featuring articles and research papers written by eminent gurus and scholars on various facets of Indian culture during Rushabhayan and will be distributed both in India and internationally.