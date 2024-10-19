Kalyan Jewellers has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work®’

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 19: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most-trusted and iconic jewellery brands has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. This prestigious recognition comes after excelling on the 5 dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ as well as successfully completing the rigorous assessment conducted by Great Place to Work Institute.

At the forefront of employee development, Kalyan Jewellers has been committed to fostering a unique and thriving work culture characterized by collaboration, equal opportunities, and open communication. The brand promotes a transparent and open-door policy, enabling employees across all levels and functions to engage freely with leadership and peers. This approach nurtures a sense of inclusivity and belonging, encouraging cross-functional collaboration and empowering employees to contribute to the company’s overall growth and success.

In line with its commitment to employee empowerment, one of Kalyan Jewellers’ key initiative is enabling custom-made training programs. Employees are encouraged to specify their individual learning requirements and receive targeted training from industry professionals. This initiative not only aligns with their personal and professional goals but also ensures that they are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge to thrive in a competitive industry.

Beyond skill development, Kalyan Jewellers places significant emphasis on fostering healthy employee relations. The organization has cultivated a culture of trust, mutual respect, and well-being, where employees feel valued and supported. By encouraging open dialogue, collaboration, and shared responsibility, Kalyan Jewellers continues to create a positive and empowering work environment, reinforcing its standing as a truly great place to work.

Great Place to Work is a global leader on workplace culture, dedicated to helping organizations foster consistently positive employee experiences. This certification further solidifies Kalyan Jewellers’ position as an exemplary workplace that prioritizes its employees’ professional growth and welfare.