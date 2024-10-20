Pune Gas Launches Gujarat’s First Exclusive LPG and Natural Gas Experience Centre in Ahmedabad

The new centre showcases cutting-edge gas systems like LPGenius and GasTrain, catering to the growing hospitality and commercial sectors, with a focus on optimizing fuel efficiency and reducing costs

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 20: Pune Gas has inaugurated Gujarat’s first exclusive LPG and natural gas systems experience centre, named the “Pune Gas Experience Center – Ahmedabad.” The launch event was graced by the Chief Guest Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Co-operation, Salt Industries, Printing and Stationery, Protocol, Micro, Small & Medium Industries, Cottage, Khadi and Rural Industries, and Civil Aviation for the Government of Gujarat.

The event also saw the presence of key company leaders including Jesal Sampat, Executive Director of Pune Gas, Bhaven Udeshi, Director of Sales & Marketing, and Pratik Patel, the Ahmedabad Franchise Owner.

This is Pune Gas’s third experience centre in India, marking a significant expansion for the company, known for its pioneering role in commercial and industrial gas systems and solutions. The newly launched centre in Ahmedabad aims to cater to the growing hospitality and commercial sectors in Gujarat, offering insights into the latest advancements in gas system technology. With the launch coinciding with the festive season, businesses are encouraged to explore how Pune Gas’s solutions can optimize fuel consumption and enhance operational efficiency.

The experience centre features the company’s flagship Smart LPG System, LPGenius, which addresses common issues faced by users in the hospitality, restaurant, and catering (HoReCa) industries, such as cylinder sweating and freezing. Additionally, the centre showcases the recently launched industrial system called GasTrain, a Pressure Regulating System (PRS) essential for gas distribution networks, along with various other products and solutions for commercial gas users. The centre aims to provide customers with a comprehensive understanding of the products and solutions available to meet their business needs.

The development of the LPGenius Smart LPG System and India’s first LPG-powered backup generator highlights Pune Gas’s commitment to addressing the unique requirements of the hospitality industry and other commercial LPG users.

In India, LPG consumption reached 30,916 TMT (Thousand Metric Tonnes) in the fiscal year 2022-23, with 83% used in the domestic cooking segment and approximately 16% in the industrial and commercial sector. This leaves a significant gap in the commercial market, where industries still rely on traditional, polluting fossil fuels like diesel, kerosene, furnace oil, and wood. As of 2023, India has 25,385 LPG distributors, making it the third-largest LPG consumer in the world. Gujarat alone accounted for 2.32 lakh commercial and industrial LPG customers as of April 2023.

A common issue for LPG users is the daily loss of 3-4 kg of LPG per cylinder due to freezing, especially when using the standard 19 kg commercial cylinders, which are not ideal for manufacturing or for the hospitality industry’s high-demand burners. Pune Gas promotes the use of efficient LOT (Liquid Off-Take) 47.5 kg cylinders in conjunction with its LPGenius system, which is made in India and has been proven to enhance efficiency, resulting in savings of 20-30% in fuel costs.

Jesal Sampat, Executive Director of Pune Gas, stated, “At Pune Gas, we realized our mission to empower businesses to adopt cleaner methods of manufacturing needed a catalyst that could change the way commercial and industrial users access our systems and solutions. The idea was to democratize the use of our systems, standardize them for multiple industries, and eventually make them more accessible. This gave birth to Pune Gas Experience Centres, a game-changer in the commercial gas products and solutions segment that focuses on enhanced ownership experience, accurate information delivery, and grassroots awareness of gas systems and solutions for small and large businesses. While electricity is a commonly used energy source, it is expensive and not the most preferred source of fuel for industries, particularly when compared to LPG. The cost of electricity in industrial use varies between Rs 8 and Rs 15 per unit whereas the LPG could cost Rs 4-5 per unit.”

Pratik Patel, Franchise Owner of the Pune Gas Experience Centre in Ahmedabad, added, “We are happy and proud to announce the launch of Gujarat’s first exclusive LPG Systems Experience Centre. An experience centre of this calibre in Ahmedabad was dearly missed for something as crucial as the fuel and its systems, which create wonderful gastronomical experiences in a food-loving state like Gujarat. From basic spares and components to vaporizers and the revolutionary LPGenius, the Pune Gas Experience Centre in Ahmedabad showcases everything that commercial and industrial businesses in Gujarat need for heating systems.”

Looking ahead, Pune Gas remains committed to continuous innovation, with plans to introduce new products tailored to the evolving demands of the HoReCa industry and other commercial LPG users.

Visit our you tube channel with this news, if you like it please subscribe. https://youtu.be/Ix_EBRxJZKc