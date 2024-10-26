Exploring Indic Leadership: SOUL Hosts ‘Leadership Samvaad’ at AMA

Harnessing India’s Legacy for Today’s Leaders: SOUL’s ‘Leadership Samvaad’ Unpacks Indic Leadership

Ahmedabad, Oct 26: In a thought-provoking event, the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), in collaboration with the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), organized a panel discussion titled Leadership “Samvaad” – Emerging Perspectives on Indic Leadership on Friday.

The session brought together a diverse group of distinguished leaders to share insights on integrating ancient Indian wisdom into modern governance and leadership practices across various sectors. The event highlighted the need to reconnect with India’s rich traditions to address contemporary challenges while fostering leadership that embodies both compassion and ethics.

Leadership Grounded in Indian Ethos

Moderated by Prof. Neharika Vohra, a professor at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, the panel delved into leadership values deeply rooted in Indian culture. The discussion emphasized how these values can inform actionable strategies for today’s leaders. Prof. Vohra guided the conversation through various themes, drawing parallels between ancient leadership principles and their relevance in modern contexts.

Dr. R Balasubramaniam, a member of the HR Capacity Building Commission and author of Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi, opened the discussion by sharing his research on Indic leadership. He highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi exemplifies leadership values from India’s cultural legacy, stating, “True leadership begins from within. When leaders are aware of their purpose and deeply connected to the people they serve, transformation follows naturally.” He also noted the simplicity behind Modi’s approach to decision-making: “For each difficult decision, he asks, ‘Is this beneficial for the country?’ If the response is yes, he executes it.” Dr. Balasubramaniam’s insights underscored how decision-making rooted in a higher purpose can create impactful governance.

Ethics as a Pillar of Indian Leadership

Former Finance Secretary of India and Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, emphasized the enduring role of ethics in Indian leadership. He explained that ethics have always been central to the Indian way of governance, and even in the current era of modern governance practices, it remains essential to stay grounded in these moral values. “Indian leadership has always valued ethics as its core,” said Dr. Adhia. “Today, as we embrace modern governance practices, it’s vital to stay anchored in the moral values that form the foundation of our society.” His remarks provided a reminder of the importance of ethical decision-making in maintaining public trust.

Balancing Profit and Purpose in the Private Sector

Jaxay Shah, Founder and CMD of Savvy Group and Chairperson of the Quality Council of India, shared his perspective on leadership within the private sector. According to Shah, successful businesses require leaders who can blend competitiveness with compassion. He asserted, “As businesses grow globally, we need leadership that is not just competitive but compassionate. Indian ethos teaches us that serving people and profit can coexist harmoniously.” His comments highlighted the growing need for corporate leadership to adopt a more human-centric approach, in line with India’s cultural values.

A Timeless Framework for Modern Leaders

Prof. Neharika Vohra concluded the panel by reflecting on the enduring relevance of Indian leadership principles. “Leadership in the Indian context offers a balance between values and action,” she observed. “As we look to the future, we must draw from this rich tradition to create leaders who are not only effective but also empathetic.” Her remarks captured the essence of the discussion: while leadership requires decisive action, it must also be tempered with empathy and ethical considerations.

The event wrapped up with a lively Q&A session, allowing the audience to engage directly with the panelists. Attendees posed questions on how to apply Indian leadership values in addressing today’s complex challenges, including technological disruptions, economic uncertainties, and social issues.

It should be noted that SOUL is committed to nurturing leaders who prioritize the public good and promote authentic leadership rooted in Indian values. Through initiatives like Leadership “Samvaad,” the institution encourages dialogue on how to incorporate traditional wisdom into modern governance practices. SOUL aims to cultivate leaders who can navigate today’s challenges while remaining anchored in ethical principles and cultural values.

The Leadership “Samvaad” event underscored the potential of Indian leadership traditions to offer valuable insights for contemporary leaders. By drawing from the country’s rich cultural heritage, leaders across sectors can find inspiration for ethical governance and compassionate leadership. As India’s influence continues to grow on the global stage, such discussions help ensure that its ancient wisdom remains relevant in shaping the future of leadership.