Robofest Gujarat 4.0: 169 Teams Showcase Innovative Robots at Gujarat Science City

Ahmedabad, Oct 28: The second phase of proof of concept under Robofest Gujarat 4.0 was organized from October 25 to October 27 at Gujarat Science City, which operates under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, in collaboration with Gujcost.

About 800 students and 169 teams of teachers from different 56 institutions from across the country participated in this three-day program. These include institutions like Symbiosis Institute, Aligarh Muslim University, Lovely Professional University, Delhi Technological University and IITs and NITs located in different cities. Each team displayed the robots they had built themselves.



It is worth mentioning that the very important Robofest Gujarat 4.0 has been organized to encourage young students in the subject of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths. Under which the students will be awarded a prize of 5 crore rupees. This year, 1284 teams from across the country had registered in the Robofest Gujarat 4.0 competition. Out of which 169 teams were selected for proof of concept. Each team was given 50 thousand rupees for building their robots. And each team came to Gujarat Science City for proof of concept with their robots and displayed different types of robots.

Among the participating teams, 12 teams have developed synchronized swarm drone robots, 28 teams have submarine and underwater robots, 27 teams have rover robots, while other teams have developed maze solving robots, hexapod robots, two wheel balancing robots, applications based robots, agricultural drones, wall climbing and cleaning robots. and demonstrated versatile drones.

Bhabha Atomic Research Center Robotics Department Chief Scientist Dr. A technical advisory committee chaired by Debanik Roy guided and evaluated all the robots exhibited. Each was evaluated based on the complexity, software-hardware integration, originality and innovation of the model presented by the teams.

The teams selected in the second phase of proof of concept will have to build a prototype model and showcase it at the grand finale of Robofest Gujarat 4.0 in January 2025. For which each team will also be given an amount of 2 lakh rupees.