NID Ahmedabad Hosts African Media to Highlight State’s Achievements

NID Ahmedabad Welcomes Media Delegation from Central and West Africa to Highlight the State’s Cultural, Educational, and Development Achievements

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 28: NID Ahmedabad, Gujarat – From October 26-30, 2024, a delegation of 32 media journalists from Central and West African countries visited Gujarat, India. The familiarization tour aimed to provide these journalists with insights into the state’s rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes, educational excellence, and dynamic industrial and infrastructural ecosystem.

The delegation expected to visit various places, institutions, organisations, etc. of repute during the proposed tour. The tour was organized by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, in collaboration with the Information Department, Government of Gujarat.

On October 28, 2024, the delegation visited the National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad, where they were warmly welcomed by Dr. Ashok Mondal, Director of NID Ahmedabad, along with senior faculty members. In honour of the visitors, a special exhibition was arranged showcasing design projects from various departments, including Outreach and R&D, with a focus on works that resonate with design perspectives relevant to the African region. In the past NID Ahmedabad executed a Basketery project with Ghana, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

The visitors were treated to a private screening at the NID Auditorium featuring an Oscar-winning animated film and highlights from NID’s recent International Film Festival. Following the screening, the delegates enjoyed a guided campus tour by the CMR Department, concluding with lunch.

During their visit, Director Dr. Mondal and NID faculty engaged with the delegation in fruitful discussions about potential collaborative opportunities, drawing on a history of design and cultural exchanges between NID Ahmedabad and African nations. NID Ahmedabad looks forward to fostering further collaborations with these nations, building on shared visions for innovation and cultural growth.