RR Kabel Empowers Electricians with Diwali TVC, Pledges Support for Children’s Education

Honoring the hands that bring light into homes, RR Kabel paves the way for a brighter future

Mumbai, Oct 29: This Diwali, as families across India gather to celebrate the Festival of Lights, RR Kabel, India’s leading consumer electrical and wire and cable manufacturer, is honoring the often-overlooked heroes behind every illuminated celebration — electricians. Recognizing their invaluable contribution to making our homes and festivities shine, RR Kabel’s newest TVC – #LightUpLives, announces a pledge to support the dreams of these unsung heroes by sponsoring the education of their children through the Company’s Kabel Stars Scholarship Program.

“At RR Kabel, we believe that Diwali is not only a celebration of lights but also of gratitude to those who make this light possible. Electricians play a crucial role in every home, industry, and infrastructure, dedicating their lives to our comfort and safety. This initiative is our way of acknowledging their contribution and giving back by investing in their children’s future. We are committed to creating long-term impact by supporting education and uplifting these families as they work towards realizing their aspirations”, said Kirti Kabra, Director at R R Global.