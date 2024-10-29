SVPIA Enhances Travel with New Winter Flight Schedule for Domestic and International Passengers

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 29: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship incubator of the globally diversified Adani Portfolio, will now be connected to Keshod, Guwahati, Dimapur, Hisar, Agartala, Port Blair, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, and Thiruvananthapuram in domestic and Da Nang and Muscat in international sectors. The winter schedule, which starts on 27th October 2024 and continues till 29th March 2025, will see the addition of new sectors and additional flights to existing domestic as well as international destinations.

Currently, Ahmedabad airport has seen an average of 269 daily Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs), now with the winter schedule, daily ATMs are expected to touch the figure of 300. This landmark was made possible with the upgrade of current infrastructure in both terminals including technological upgrades like Digi Yatra enabled entry gates at Terminal – 1 Departure along with separate lanes for Digi Yatra users in pre-security check area and additional Self-Baggage drop counters for passengers. A special initiative was taken to connect other cities nearby Ahmedabad like Rajkot and Vadodara with the support of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) AC Volvo buses enabling travellers from both the cities to travel conveniently to and from their respective destinations.

Most airlines would be starting new flights as well as frequencies of existing sectors would be increased in the upcoming winter schedule enhancing the connectivity from the SVPI Airport. Indigo Airlines is planning to start non-stop flights to Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, and one-stop flights to Dimapur and Agartala, thereby increasing connectivity in the east.

Travellers can expect more frequencies to Bangalore and Delhi offered by Vistara airline, while Air India is increasing its weekly departures to Delhi. Akasa Air will soon start flights to Srinagar, Bagdogra, and a one-stop flight to Port Blair. Apart from this, the airline is also increasing its weekly options to Delhi and Bangalore. SpiceJet is restarting its flights to Patna, Goa (Mopa), and Kolkata while adding frequencies to Ayodhya, and introducing new sectors like Diu, known for its beautiful and quiet beaches.

Alliance Air will connect to Hisar, Keshod, and Jalgaon, all three new destinations in the current winter schedule. Star Air will connect to Kolhapur city known for handcrafted leather slippers, the Kolhapuri chappals, and its unique local jewelry, a special type of necklace called Kolhapuri Saaj in Maharashtra with non-stop flights.

For international sector, passengers will see multiple new sector and frequencies additions with the VietJet airline starting new nonstop flights to Da Nang, and Jazeera will restart its flights to Kuwait from the SVPI Airport. Air India is increasing its weekly frequency to London (Gatwick), and SpiceJet is starting new flights to Muscat.

This winter season, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport provides ample opportunities for travellers to celebrate the upcoming new year and enjoy their holidays amidst various festivals. It will benefit both business and leisure travelers with increased domestic and international connectivity. With this addition, SVPIA now connects to 48 domestic destinations with 7 airlines and 17 international destinations with 20 airlines.

*Disclaimer: Please note that the airlines may make changes to the destinations as mentioned above based on operational needs. Therefore, schedule changes are a possibility.