HDFC Securities Names Yogesh Darji as MD of HDFC Securities IFSC at GIFT City

Mumbai, Oct 30: HDFC Securities is pleased to announce the appointment of Yogesh Darji as Managing Director of HDFC Securities IFSC Ltd. (HSIL), the flagship offering within HDFC Securities’ suite of financial services at India’s GIFT City.

In his new role, Yogesh will lead HSIL in expanding its international financial services capabilities, harnessing the unique advantages offered by GIFT City’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to both domestic and global clients.

Commenting on the appointment, Dhiraj Relli, CEO of HDFC Securities, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Yogesh on board. With his robust experience in equity and debt markets, as well as his specialized knowledge in NRI financial services, Yogesh is well-equipped to lead HSIL in delivering innovative, value-driven solutions for our clients. We are confident in his ability to drive HSIL to new heights within the dynamic environment of GIFT City, fostering enduring value for our clients.”

This appointment reflects HDFC Securities’ commitment to fostering leadership that aligns with its core values of integrity, excellence, and innovation. Under Yogesh’s guidance, HSIL is poised to empower clients in their financial journeys and uphold HDFC Securities’ standard of excellence within the international finance landscape.

Yogesh Darji, Managing Director of HSIL, expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, “I am honoured to lead HSIL at this exciting time for HDFC Securities. The opportunities at GIFT City are unprecedented, and I look forward to building on our strengths and driving sustainable growth. My focus will be on leveraging our technological capabilities and international platform to deliver unmatched value and meet the evolving needs of our clients, from NRIs to foreign nationals and FPIs.”

In his previous role as NRI Desk Head at HDFC Securities, Yogesh demonstrated strong leadership and established an efficient sales channel to drive client engagement. His focus on process and product improvement has consistently enhanced client satisfaction and operational efficiency. Prior to this, Yogesh was a Debt Market Dealer at Brics Securities, where he managed trading activities for banks, mutual funds, and primary dealers. His near two decades of industry experience encompass client advisory, regulatory expertise, and in-depth knowledge of NRI services, positioning him as a well-rounded leader in financial services.

HSIL is set to offer a trading platform on the NSE IX, allowing clients to engage in Futures and Options markets. This platform will also facilitate investments in Unsponsored Depository Receipts (UDRs), providing a unique opportunity for investors to access top U.S. stocks. In addition, the platform will further offer a diverse range of financial products and services like AIFs, Mutual Funds & more, subject to approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

Positioned in GIFT City, India’s foremost hub for international financial services, HSIL capitalizes on generous tax incentives, streamlined regulatory compliance through the IFSCA, and modern infrastructure. Through HSIL, HDFC Securities will offer technology-driven solutions for residents under LRS, NRIs, foreign nationals, and FPIs, tapping into a substantial opportunity for both inbound and outbound products.