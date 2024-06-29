India Clinches Second T20 World Cup Title with Thrilling Seven-Run Victory Over South Africa

BILKULONLINE

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 29: South Africa needed 30 runs off 30 balls to win the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. But Hardik Pandya’s 3-20 and Jasprit Bumrah’s 2-18 helped an unbeaten India clinch their second title in the shortest format with a seven-run win at the Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli stepped up to end his lean run with a 59-ball 76 to help India post a competitive 176/7. In reply, South Africa were very much in sight to chase down the total.

But Hardik taking out Heinrich Klaasen propelled India to come back into the match and emerge victorious to end a long 11-year global trophy drought as they restricted South Africa to 169/8. Brief Scores: India 176/7 (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47; Keshav Maharaj 2-23, Anrich Nortje 2-26) beat South Africa 169/8 (Heinrich Klaasen 52, Quinton de Kock 39; Hardik Pandya 3-20, Jasprit Bumrah 2-18) by 7 runs.