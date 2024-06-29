Cancer Survivors Find Strength Through Sterling Hospitals’ Collaboration with Brahma Kumaris

Sterling Hospitals Honors Cancer Survivors with “Rise Again” Campaign, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Treatments and Holistic Care Honoring the Heroes : Sterling Hospitals Ahmedabad is celebrating the courage and strength of around 150 cancer patients and their families for their unwavering ‘never say die’ attitude. The event, titled “A Spiritual & Fun Evening,” will be held on June 30, at Silver Cloud Hotel, Ahmedabad, with Dr. Nitin Singhal, Director – Oncologist at Sterling Hospitals, and Dr. Kokilaben in attendance. Dr. Nitin Singhal, Director – Oncologist at Sterling Hospitals, stated, “At Sterling, we emphasize the use of advanced technologies such as HIPEC and robotic surgery while also prioritizing the overall mental well-being of our patients in their prolonged fight against cancer. To date, we have performed over 3,000 surgeries, and we are proud to honor around 150 patients and their families for their unwavering ‘never say die’ attitude.”

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, June 29: Sterling Hospitals, a leading multispecialty healthcare provider, is organizing an event as part of their “Rise Again” campaign. This initiative, concluding National Cancer Survivor’s Month, aims to celebrate the indomitable spirit of cancer survivors and raise awareness about comprehensive cancer treatments.

The event will feature esteemed oncologists from Sterling Hospitals, who will emphasize the importance of spiritual guidance and enlightenment in supporting patients’ mental strength during their battle with cancer. Discussions will highlight Sterling’s comprehensive treatment approach, which integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced medical procedures, and thorough post-operative care. The focus on mental health support recognizes the crucial role of a strong mental state and willpower in recovery.

Dr. Simmardeep S Gill, MD & CEO of Sterling Hospitals, remarked, “Cancer is a long-drawn battle for patients of various age groups. The treatment involves a team of doctors, the patient’s internal fighting spirit, and the support of family members to overcome challenges at various stages. With the RISE AGAIN campaign, we are honoring patients’ fightback spirit and encouraging them to live better ahead. I am confident this activity will spread positivity within society for other patients who are currently fighting.”

Sterling Hospitals’ holistic approach combines the best of science and spirituality, exemplified by their collaboration with Brahma Kumaris, incorporating spiritual support into treatment programs to aid in patient recovery.

Dr. Nitin Singhal, Director – Oncologist at Sterling Hospitals, shared his insights, saying, “At Sterling, we emphasize the use of advanced technologies such as HIPEC and robotic surgery, while also prioritizing the overall mental well-being of our patients in their prolonged fight against cancer. To date, we have performed over 3,000 surgeries, and we are proud to honor around 150 patients and their families for their unwavering ‘never say die’ attitude.”

In addition to excelling in traditional cancer treatments, Sterling Hospitals has adopted new methods like Scarless Robotics Surgery for thyroid tumors, leading to faster recovery, reduced patient stays, and fewer complications.

Department of Oncosciences – Sterling Hospitals:

Sterling Hospitals integrates state-of-the-art technology and patient-focused treatment systems in a compassionate environment. Their world-class team of clinicians, including surgical oncologists, radiologists, and medical oncologists, collaborates closely to deliver the most effective treatments. Sterling continually invests in cutting-edge technologies to enhance cancer diagnosis and treatment, ensuring patients receive the highest quality care from recognized specialists.

People of Gujarat are aware that Sterling Group of Hospitals is a leading provider of tertiary care in Gujarat. With two decades of experience, Sterling has grown to become the largest hospital chain in the state, with four hospitals and cancer centers located in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Gandhi Dham. They offer a wide range of specialized services, including surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, cardiac sciences, critical care, pulmonology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neurosciences, and spine surgery. Equipped with round-the-clock emergency and accident services, 2 Cath labs, and 7 state-of-the-art operating theatres.

