30 Gujarat cooperatives covered in FY24 under VAMNICOM’s outreach programme

Ahmedabad, March 31: As many as 30 cooperative societies were covered during fiscal 2023-24 in Gujarat to impart awareness to the stakeholders about new initiatives of the Ministry of Cooperation, said a report of VAMNICOM on ‘UpScaling the Cooperatives in India’.

VAMNICOM, a National institute under the aegis of National Council for Cooperative Training (NCCT), promoted by Ministry of Cooperation was established in 1948 in Mumbai and later shifted to Pune in 1967.

Realizing the importance of cooperatives in promoting a welfare state, a separate Ministry of Cooperation (MOC) was created by the Government of India on 6th July 2021 to realize the dream of Sahakar se Samriddhi ( Prosperity through cooperation).

Since inception, large number of initiatives have been undertaken by Ministry of Cooperation to leverage the benefits of cooperation in every sector of the economy.

The VAMNICOM report said a systematic approach was required to disseminate the initiatives of the ministry to the members of the cooperative societies across the country, so that they could leverage on the potential of cooperatives to achieve socio-economic development.

“Accordingly, in line with the initiatives of Ministry of Cooperation, VAMNICOM, Pune, undertook a major outreach programme covering the length and breadth of the country, involving major stakeholders of various cooperatives and covering all segments of society including women, and weaker sections,” the report said.

Through various awareness programmes conducted in 15 states, a total of 10,583 participants trained among this around 60 per cent were men and about 40 per cent were women.

“A total of 30 cooperative societies were covered in Gujarat States for conducting the awareness programmes. The number of participants trained were 1,646. The sectors covered were the Dairy and PACS,” the report said.

Of the total 1,646 persons (1,156 women and 490 men) trained, 147 were from PACS and 1,499 from the dairy sector.

Initiatives covered in Gujarat during the programme, included ‘Diversification of the PACS: – Model Bye-Laws for Making PACS Multipurpose’, ‘Strengthening of PACS through Computerization’, ‘PACS as Common Service Centres (CSCs) for better access to eServices’, ‘Formation of new Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) by PACS’, and ‘Rupay KisanCredit Card to Members of Milk Cooperatives’.

The VAMNICOM (Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management) outreach programme covered 15 states — Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.