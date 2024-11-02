Gauri Khan shares picture from SRK’s birthday celebrations

Mumbai, Nov 2: Producer Gauri Khan, who is also the wife of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, has shared a picture from the birthday celebrations of her husband on Saturday. Gauri took to her Instagram and shared two pictures from decades apart.

The first picture features Gauri, SRK and their daughter Suhana, and the second picture is an old image from the 2000s. She wrote in the caption, “A memorable evening last night with friends and family… happy birthday @iamsrk”. SRK and Gauri have known each other since they were teenagers. Despite many differences and a fair share of ups and downs in their relationship, the two remained committed to each other.

The couple even briefly broke up due to SRK’s possessiveness but they found a way back to each other. The couple exchanged wedding vows in 1991 even before the actor got a massive stardom. The couple have three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. SRK entered the film industry after a brief stint in television, he capitalised on the opening of India’s economy in 1991, and made a seamless shift from grey characters to the king of romance.

SRK is inarguably the face of Indian cinema across the world with several honorary doctorate degrees, a Padma Shri, and the French Legion of Honour. Earlier, in the day, the couple’s daughter, Suhana Khan shared throwback pictures of herself and her brother Aaryan Khan with their father. Suhana, who made her debut with the streaming movie ‘The Archies’, took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared pictures in sepia tone on the occasion of her father’s birthday. She wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday, love you the most”. Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in ‘King’ along with Suhana.