‘Bigg Boss 18’: Wildcard Digvijay refuses ‘Time God’ Vivian’s orders, Kashish calls Eisha insecure

Mumbai, Nov 4 : Two new contestants Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor are all set to add a dollop of spice to the boring 18th edition of “Bigg Boss” with their attitude and spunk. Before the addition of the wildcards in the show, the contestants had only one issue to talk about and that was food.

Now, with new housemates joining “Bigg Boss 18”, it seems, the fights and drama will be more than just about food. In a promo of the show, Digvijay, who has done reality shows such as “Roadies” and “Splitsvilla”, is seen refusing to the order by the current “Time God” Vivian D’Sena, who will be seen asking the new housemate to clean the bathroom. Digvijay is seen replying: “Nahi starting main mann nahi hai kaam karne ka.” To which, Vivian again asks if he wants to work or not. To which, he replies: “Abhi toilet nahi karni hai abhi starting main at least for a week.” Then an argument starts between Eisha Singh and Kashish Kapoor, who too was seen in Splitsvilla.

The two sitting near the jail area could be seen getting into a verbal spat. Eisha is seen asking Kashish if she has seen the show. To which, Kashish says that she sits and gossips behind people’s backs. Eisha retorts saying that she has only seen two-and-a-half episodes. Kashish then goes on to call Eisha insecure. To which Eisha replies: “Insecure aap ho rahe ho aesa lag raha hai.” “Aap main hai kya jo main insecure hungi,”says Kashish. Eisha claps back that everything from her head to toe is “acha” and then Kashish tags her as “Andhon main kaana raja.” The show, which commenced on October 6.

“Bigg Boss 18” had evicted contestants such as Shehzada Dhami, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Hemlata Sharma, Muskan Bamne and Nyrraa Banerjee. Currently the show has housemates, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash, Chum Darang, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Mishra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, and Arfeen Khan.