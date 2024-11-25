IIM Ahmedabad’s Summer Placements 2024 Attract 51 New Recruiters

BCG, Accenture, Goldman Sachs Lead IIMA Summer Placement Offers

Ahmedabad, Nov 25: IIM Ahmedabad completed its Summer Placement process for the PGP Class of 2026 on November 18, 2024, with all 394 students placed across 159 firms, including a record 51 new recruiters. The process saw increased participation from marquee firms like Boston Consulting Group (22 offers), McKinsey & Company (15 offers), Accenture Strategy (39 offers), and Goldman Sachs (11 offers).

Pratyush Adhikary, Recruitment Secretary, emphasized the institute’s unique approach. “The core philosophy of the placement system at IIM Ahmedabad revolves around the right student-career fit. This year, we onboarded several new recruiters and saw a significant rise in dream applications, reflecting the system’s flexibility and the hard work of the Placement Committee and students,” he said.

Prof. Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson of Placements, remarked, “This year once again saw an increase in the participation of firms and the variety of job roles. This demonstrates the strength of relationships we have built with recruiters and our commitment to developing future leaders.”

Top recruiters lauded the process. Saurabh Chhajer, Managing Director & Partner at BCG, noted, “IIM-A has always been a campus of choice for BCG. The Placement Committee ensured a smooth process in a competitive cycle.” Similarly, Nilesh Gupta, Partner at McKinsey & Co, said, “We were very impressed with the quality of students and their preparation. We look forward to further strengthening our association with the campus.”

With five students opting for entrepreneurship under the IIMAvericks Fellowship, and over 200 dream applications made by 106 students, the placements reflected the institute’s commitment to offering students the flexibility to pursue their aspirations.

An IPRS-compliant report will soon provide detailed insights into the process.