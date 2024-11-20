Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2024 Set for November 24 with Revamped Scenic Route

Chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa joins actor-athlete Saiyami Kher to kickstart India’s second-largest full marathon

The marathon honors Indian soldiers through the #Run4OurSoldiers campaign, supporting military welfare

Over 20,000 runners to compete across four categories on a course featuring Gandhi Ashram and Atal Bridge.

Enhanced medical, safety, and sustainability measures ensure a memorable and eco-friendly race day

Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is a certified event as per the regulations of the Athletics Federation of India

The stakeholders also came together to launch a new jersey that will be worn by all athletes at the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon.

Present at the august occasion were David Cundy Administrator, Asia & Oceania) as the Race Director, Niraj Badgujar (Additional Commissioner, Sector – 1, Ahmedabad), Neeta Desai (DCP Zone 4), Dr. Amir Sanghavi (Medical Director, KD Hospital), and Sanjay Adesara (CBO, Adani Sportsline).

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Nov 20:

The highly anticipated 8th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, organized by Adani Sportsline, will be flagged off by Indian chess prodigy and Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Sunday, November 24, 2024. Joining him will be athlete-actor Saiyami Kher, adding star power to an event already buzzing with excitement.

This year’s marathon promises a unique blend of athleticism, patriotism, and sustainability, with thousands of runners expected to participate in the #Run4OurSoldiers campaign, which pays tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. A significant portion of the event’s proceeds will support military welfare initiatives.

Race Categories and Route

The marathon will feature four categories:

Full Marathon (42.195 km)

Half Marathon (21.097 km)

10K Run

5K Run

The race will begin and end at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, covering a scenic route that includes iconic landmarks such as the Gandhi Ashram, Atal Bridge, and Ellis Bridge. This is the second year the event will follow its revamped course introduced in 2023.

Speaking about the event, Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, said, “Being the only marathon dedicated to soldiers through the #Run4OurSoldiers initiative has made the Ahmedabad Marathon truly special. Since its inception in 2017, it has quickly become one of India’s most awaited marathon races.”

Focus on Safety and Sustainability

With over 20,000 participants expected, the event has robust safety and medical arrangements, including:

21 medical booths along the route, with a critical care station at the start/finish area.

108 Ambulances and quick-response teams for emergencies.

21 hydration centers staffed by volunteers for first aid and hydration needs.

Additionally, a sustainability drive has been introduced to recycle all water bottles used during the event, with plans to repurpose them into park benches.

Inspiring Words from Guests

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa shared his excitement, saying, “Like in chess, a marathon requires strategy, determination, and the will to push beyond your limits. This event not only promotes fitness but also supports our armed forces, making it even more meaningful.”

Actor and athlete Saiyami Kher, who completed the Ironman 70.3 triathlon earlier this year, added, “The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is one of the most talked-about events on the running calendar. It’s a great honor to be associated with it.”

Stakeholders and Support

The event is accredited by the Athletics Federation of India and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races. Race Director Dave Cundy praised the picturesque course, saying, “This is a beautiful course, close to the Sabarmati River, and I’m confident we will see many runners achieve their personal best times.”

Dr. Amir Sanghavi, Medical Director at KD Hospital, highlighted the importance of endurance and preparedness: “What’s key in such events is that athletes know their own boundaries. I wish everyone a safe and successful run.”

Police Commissioner Niraj Badgujar assured seamless traffic and crowd management: “Our officers and personnel will be actively deployed to create a safe, traffic-free environment for the runners.”

A Run for Unity and Patriotism

The marathon is the second-largest full marathon in India and embodies gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces. More than 3,000 armed officers and hundreds of police personnel will run alongside participants, reinforcing the event’s message of unity and support for soldiers.

As the countdown begins, Ahmedabad eagerly awaits a memorable day celebrating fitness, community, and the spirit of India.

The program was conducted exceptionally well by Lipi Goyal.

