Ambuja Cements drives community-led plastic waste management in Vadnagar

Ambuja Cements leads plastic waste management initiaive in Vadnagar by organising local waste collectors into a Self-Help Group (SHG) for effective waste collection and recycling.

The initiative provides both environmental benefits and a sustainable livelihood for the community.

Ambuja Cements is leading the way in integrating community-driven waste management with corporate sustainability goals

Ahmedabad, Nov 22: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, with the support of its CSR team has been a key player in promoting sustainable waste management practices at Vadnagar village, in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat.

As part of the Lighthouse Initiative, the company’s CSR team and Vadnagar Gram Panchayat have mobilised the local community to take charge of plastic waste management by forming a Self-Help Group (SHG) of waste collectors. The SHG has been integral in collecting and segregating plastic waste, which is then repurposed by Ambuja Cements as alternative fuel at its Ambujanagar plant, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment.

The initiative has not only reduced the plastic burden on the environment but also created a source of livelihood for community members. By incentivising the collection of plastic waste, Ambuja Cements has empowered the community, ensuring that waste management remains sustainable and community owned.

This initiative demonstrates Ambuja Cements’ commitment to both environmental sustainability and social welfare, positioning the company as a leader in community-driven waste management solutions.

Ambuja Cements continues to expand this initiative across Gujarat, ensuring that rural waste management remains a cornerstone of the company’s broader mission for environmental excellence and community empowerment.