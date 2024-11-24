Multifold Increase in migratory bird population at TN bird sanctuary

BILKULONLINE

Chennai, Nov 24: The forest officials of Tamil Nadu’s Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary have reported a significant increase in the number of migratory birds visiting the sanctuary this season compared to previous years.

According to the officials, around 3,500 to 4,000 migratory birds have arrived at the sanctuary in 2024, a remarkable jump from just 800 birds recorded in 2023. The Tamil Nadu Forest Department said that approximately 20 species of birds visit the Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary annually. These include species such as the Egret, Indian Spot-Billed Duck, Darter, Asian Openbill Stork, and Black-headed Ibis. A senior forest department official noted that these birds travel thousands of kilometres to reach the sanctuary, with many coming from Australia, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

The Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary, spanning 36 hectares, is located in the Kollukudipatti and Vettangudipatti villages along the Madurai-Karaikudi Highway. Migratory birds flock to the sanctuary primarily for roosting and breeding purposes. Villagers believe that the early arrival of these birds is a positive omen, as migratory species are known to have a strong sense of the monsoon’s intensity. Manikantan Thevar, a local villager and avid bird watcher, explained,

“These birds provide insights into the rainy season. If they nest in low-lying areas, it signals lighter rainfall, whereas nesting in higher terrains indicates heavy rain.” The villagers, showing their commitment to the birds’ well-being, have refrained from bursting crackers during Deepavali for the past three decades to avoid disturbing the avian visitors. Forest department officials have also appointed anti-poaching watchers to prevent hunting.

Additionally, they have cleared unwanted trees and bushes, ensuring the area is populated with Nattu Karuvelam trees. Fish fingerlings are being grown in nearby water bodies to provide food for the birds. To mitigate natural threats to the birds and their eggs, the forest department relocated 32 monkeys and two pythons from the sanctuary this year. A detailed study on the impact of sound waves on migratory birds has also been conducted, given the sanctuary’s proximity to the national highway. This study was carried out in collaboration with the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History.