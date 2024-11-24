Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2024: A Grand Celebration of Fitness and Sportsmanship

Adani Ahmedabad Marathon Makes History with Over 20,000 Participants in Its 8th Edition

AFI-Certified Marathon Flagged Off by Distinguished Guests Including Mithali Raj and R Pragnanandha

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 24: It was a Sunday like none other, as all of Ahmedabad were at their energetic best, and hit the streets in their running gear, to participate and make the 8th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon a grand success. The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, which is an annual run dedicated to the armed forces, with the special ‘#Run4OurSoldiers’ campaign taking center stage, also got a major boost as this was the first time it received the Athletics Federation of India’s certification.

The marathon, which is also accredited by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, was flagged off at the picturesque Sabarmati Riverfront by Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari AVSM VM, Major General Gaurav Bagga, Grandmaster and Chess Prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, former India women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj, actor and athlete Saiyami Kher, and Dr Sunita Godara, Asian Marathon Champion. Also present at the starting line were Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises and Sanjay Adesara, CBO, Adani Sportsline.

The 8th edition of the marathon represents the second time that the event has been held in the heart of the city, traversing across some of the most iconic locations in the city. The runners, more than 20,000 in number, brought the city to life on what would have been a slow winter weekend morning, put in their best efforts and kept each other’s spirits high as they covered locations like Gandhi Ashram, Atal Bridge, and Ellis Bridge.

The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon had participants divided into four categories – Full Marathon, Half-marathon, 10 km run, and the 5 km run, and ahead of each race, the national anthem was played by the armed forces band. The marathon will also be remembered for the fact that it was an eco-friendly event, as plastic water bottles were recycled, and will be used to make park benches in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises, said, “The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has become a defining moment in our nation’s sporting calendar, and today’s participation underscores its importance. It is heartwarming to see over 20,000 people come together not only to run and celebrate fitness but also to honour our armed forces. My heartfelt congratulations to every participant who made this event truly special.”

“I am very thankful to the Adani Group for the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, a day where we gather once a year for our soldiers. It is a great festive experience where the city comes out and supports the cause of the soldiers. My wife and I really enjoyed this occasion, especially because I ran 10 kilometres myself. It was good to see the josh of Ahmedabad on this august occasion,” said Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari AVSM VM.

Grandmaster and Global Icon R Praggnanandhaa said, “Although marathons are not where I usually make my moves, being part of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon was an exhilarating experience. The energy and determination of thousands of participants, including our armed forces personnel, was truly remarkable. Events like these remind us of the unifying power of sport and how sport can bring people together for a meaningful cause. I am honoured to have been part of this extraordinary celebration of fitness and community spirit.”

Former India women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj said, “The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon showcases the power of sport in fostering unity, inclusivity, and purpose. Just watching thousands of participants across all age groups and backgrounds, come together, with so much enthusiasm for the marathon was an enriching experience. Congratulations to the Adani Group for organising such an impactful and memorable event.”

Saiyami Kher, said, “The sheer scale and energy of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon are incredible. Seeing thousands of runners transform the streets into a track of determination and camaraderie was inspiring. The beautifully designed route made it all the more memorable, and I am thrilled to have been part of this remarkable event.”