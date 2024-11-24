Sri Lanka issues flood warnings for 12 flood-prone river basin areas

Colombo, Nov 24 : Sri Lanka’s Department of Irrigation on Sunday issued a warning for possible floods, between November 25 and November 28, in 12 flood-prone river basin areas across the country.

The department issued this warning considering the current low-pressure situation in the Bay of Bengal, which might enhance within the next few days. The flood-prone river basins are mainly situated in the north central, central and eastern Sri Lanka, the department said, Xinhua news agency reported. Sri Lanka receives nearly 30 per cent of its annual rainfall during October and November, according to the Department of Meteorology.