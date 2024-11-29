IIM Ahmedabad and FPSB India Host Workshop on Asset Pricing and Factor Investing

BILKULONLINE

Over 300 attendees including CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals and students participated in discussions led by top industry leaders and academicians

Exclusive Learning Opportunity : Advanced insights on asset pricing models and factor investing were delivered to an audience of over 300 CFP professionals and students.

Collaborative Knowledge Exchange: The workshop featured technical sessions and panel discussions involving leading academicians from IIM Ahmedabad and financial industry experts

Ahmedabad, Nov 29: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), in collaboration with FPSB India, successfully conducted a one-day workshop on “Asset Pricing and Factor Investing” for financial planning professionals and aspirants on November 28, 2024. The event brought together over 300 participants and witnessed engaging discussions from some of the most prominent voices in the financial sector.

The event was graced by distinguished speakers who shared their expert perspectives on the evolving financial planning landscape.

Designed for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals and students, the workshop provided a unique platform to delve deep into advanced investment strategies, focusing on asset pricing models and factor investing. Participants benefited from a balanced blend of theoretical learning and practical insights, enhancing their comprehensive understanding of various key aspects of financial planning.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIM Ahmedabad, said, “At IIMA, we strive to foster a culture of learning and innovation. This workshop is a testament to our commitment to equipping professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and skills that prepare them for the dynamic financial ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we aim to reach out and disseminate knowledge to more and more people.”

Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying, “It is our privilege to partner with IIMA for this landmark workshop. We are dedicated to empowering the financial planning community in India with world-class education and opportunities to connect with thought leaders, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the industry.”

The workshop reinforces IIMA and FPSB India’s shared vision of creating a deeply skilled, financial planning professional in India, equipped to address the challenges and opportunities of evolving investment management approaches. It exposed planning professionals to “asset allocation priorities and quantitative investments approaches”, according to Prof. Joshy Jacob, a faculty member at IIMA and key resource person of the workshop.