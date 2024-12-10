CEPT University Launches Specialized Construction Project Management Program for Working Professionals

~ Application deadline is December 22, 2024, early bird discount of Rs 12, 000 available till December 15, 2024

~ Additional discounts available for women and professionals working on World Bank-funded projects

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 10: CEPT Professional Programs (CPP), CEPT University’s initiative that offers certificate programs and training programs for in-service professionals across disciplines of architecture, design, planning, and management, invites applications to its recently launched Professional Certificate Program in Construction Project Management.

This intensive six-day, on-campus program is being offered with technical support from the World Bank and is scheduled from January 6-11, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online at http://cpp.cept.ac.in/ before December 22, 2024. Early bird applicants can avail of a discount of Rs 12, 000 on applying before December 15, 2024. Women participants and officials working on World Bank-funded projects are eligible for an additional discount of Rs 14, 000.

Specifically designed towards enhancing efficacy among professionals in managing construction projects, the program is ideal for practicing civil and construction engineers, structural engineers, architects, site engineers, project managers and construction engineers, and participants from related sectors such as real estate and infrastructure development.

Candidates enrolling in the program will receive a co-branded certificate from CEPT University and the World Bank at the end of the program.

Speaking about the program, Prof Subhrangsu Goswami, Head – CPP said, “Our Construction Management program is designed to equip working professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in today’s complex construction industry. By combining rigorous academic training with real-world insights, we aim to empower participants to tackle challenges, optimize resources, and deliver successful projects.”

CPP bridges the gap between academics, practice, policymaking, and implementation through certificate programs and training programs. It draws from the expertise and capacity of the accomplished faculty at CEPT University, enhanced further by experts and practitioners from the field and offers proven topic-focused courses in architecture, urban planning, construction management, heritage conservation, building energy performance, and other allied fields that focus on the planning, design, construction, and management of the built environment.

Overall, since 2010, CEPT has trained 8000+ professionals from 140 cities, in urban planning, urban transport, water and sanitation, and related areas.