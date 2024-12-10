MSD Leads Grand Human Rights Day Program at Lal Darwaja, Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 10: On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, the Movement for Secular Democracy (MSD) spearheaded a significant program at Lal Darwaja, Ahmedabad.

The event was organized in collaboration with key organizations including the Center for Protection of Democratic Rights and Secularism (CPDRS), Ahmedabad Women’s Action Group (AWAG), Mansi Charitable Trust, Ahmedabad Muslim Women’s Association (AMWA), Buniyad, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), Center for Development (CFD), Naari Swabhiman Sangh, and the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR).

Prominent speakers such as Prakashbhai N. Shah, Dwarikanath Rath, Shamshad Pathan, Dr. Jharnaben Pathak, Ikrambeg Mirza, and Kokilaben Parmar delivered powerful addresses on the importance of human rights and secular values.

The program also included cultural performances such as dramas, songs, poetry recitations, and dances, which resonated deeply with the audience.

The event concluded with a candlelight vigil, where participants joined in singing “Hum Honge Kamyab” (We Shall Overcome), reaffirming their commitment to uphold human rights and justice.

Speaking on the occasion, Meenakshi Joshi from MSD said, “Today’s program underscores the collective resolve of our society to champion human rights, secularism, and peace. Events like these inspire us to continue working for a just and inclusive world.”

The gathering stood as a testament to the shared values of unity, democracy, and respect for human dignity.