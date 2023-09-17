Get Ganeshotsav glam with celeb-inspired styles

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Sep 17 : Particularly for ladies, dressing up in magnificent traditional outfits is an essential component of the celebration. For those wishing to make a stunning impression on this Ganesh Chaturthi, let’s have a peek at Bollywood celebs’ adaptable outfit choices.

Embrace the White Saree Magic like Alia Bhatt

We couldn’t take our eyes off Alia Bhatt in her white saree since she looked absolutely royal. She finished off her fashion statement by going makeup-free.

Get the Radiant Energy in Red by Aditi Rao Hydari

She is someone who can even make all colour work for every occasion. This red saree is quite beautiful as Aditi Rao Hydari accessorized simply with minimal makeup, wearing this lovely Straavi design with a half-sleeved blouse.

Mesmerise in a Blue saree just like Katrina Kaif!

You can never go wrong with an AnuSara by Anousshka organza saree, and Katrina Kaif is wearing one here while sporting a natural makeup look.

Embrace Vidya Balan’s Yellow Saree Look and Glow like a Diva!

Vidya Balan shared a picture of herself dressed up at home in a bright silk sari and traditional beauty look. She wore a mango yellow Kanjeevaram sari by Silk Mark India.

Deepika Padukone: Pretty in Pink

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous while wearing a pink saree made of Banarasi silk. She appeared no less like royalty in the extravagant dress, complete with stunning neckpiece and sleek bun.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is able to turn on the charm like no other when she dons a saree. She posted lovely images of herself wearing a silk saree with floral designs in blue and gold. She wore a strappy blouse with a strappy back to go with her stunning drape.