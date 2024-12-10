NCC Cadets Revive the Spirit of the Dandi March: A Remarkable 14-Day Padh Yatra

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 10: In a historic tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s iconic Dandi March, 40 enthusiastic NCC cadets from Gujarat—20 boys and 20 girls—embarked on a transformative 14-day Padh Yatra from Sabarmati Ashram to the Dandi Salt Satyagraha Memorial. Covering an impressive distance of 410 kilometers, this journey commenced on 10th December 2024 and will culminate on 23rd December 2024.

Each day, the cadets walk approximately 40 kilometers, carrying not just their determination but also powerful messages of nation-building and social transformation, resonating with the principles of the Father of the Nation.

Themes with a Purpose

Throughout the journey, the cadets engage with local communities, delivering impactful street plays and awareness programs on themes that reflect the aspirations of modern India:

Vikshit Bharat: Envisioning a developed and self-sufficient India.

Atmanir Bharat: Advocating self-reliance.

Swachh Bharat: Promoting cleanliness and sanitation.

Healthy India: Encouraging health and wellness.

Women Empowerment: Highlighting gender equality and inclusivity.

Education with Discipline and Ethics: Nurturing values for future generations.

Fight Against Drug Menace: Raising awareness about substance abuse.

A Ceremonial Beginning

On the eve of this monumental journey, Honourable Governor of Gujarat, in an interaction with the cadets at Raj Bhavan on 9th December 2024, lauded their commitment and offered words of motivation.

The Padh Yatra was ceremonially flagged off on 10th December 2024 by Praful Pansheriya, Education Minister of Gujarat, at the historic Sabarmati Ashram. The event saw an overwhelming presence of dignitaries, NCC officers, and cheering well-wishers.

Walking for a Legacy

The cadets’ journey is more than a physical challenge; it is a revival of Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of unity and resilience. Along the way, they foster a spirit of patriotism among citizens, encouraging them to actively contribute to India’s progress.

In a symbolic homage to Gandhi’s Salt Satyagraha, the cadets will prepare salt at the Dandi Salt Satyagraha Memorial on 23rd December 2024, a moment that promises to echo the power of peaceful protest. This salt will then travel to New Delhi to be presented to the Honourable Prime Minister at the NCC PM Rally on 28th January 2025.

Inspiration in Motion

This ambitious initiative by the NCC cadets serves as a reminder of the power of youth in shaping the nation’s destiny. Their efforts not only honor the legacy of the Dandi March but also inspire every citizen to unite for India’s development.

As they march with determination, the cadets carry the torch of Mahatma Gandhi’s values, proving that the spirit of the past continues to light the way for the future. This Padh Yatra is not merely a walk but a powerful call to action—a step forward for a brighter, stronger India.