SuperGaming Announces IIT Homegrown Qualifiers Winners

Teams Advance to Compete for ₹2 Crore Prize Pool

BILKULONLINE

Pune, Dec 11: SuperGaming is proud to announce the winners of the IIT Homegrown Qualifiers, showcasing India’s emerging esports talent.

The winning teams are:

Team Rogue – ₹6 Lakhs

DGE – ₹3 Lakhs

Moggers – ₹1.5 Lakhs

Sankalp ‘Frosty’ Kore was named the MVP of the tournament with an impressive 43 Kills, taking home a cash prize of ₹1 Lakh for his exceptional performance.

These top teams have secured their spots in the IIT LAN finale, where they will compete for a massive ₹2 Crore prize pool.

In a related highlight, the recent playtest in the Philippines saw Kalidiman Esports emerge victorious, earning their place in the LAN finale and adding an international flair to the competition.

The next segment of the tournament is the IIT Nationals Qualifiers, where players will represent their respective states. Registrations for IIT Nationals Qualifiers (State Open Circuit) are now open. This stage features a prize pool of ₹10,00,000, with the top two teams advancing to the IIT LAN Finale.

Players can register here: https://forms.gle/6MFp6bdeZss22bd97

Through its ‘Clutch India Movement’ SuperGaming continues to elevate the Indian gaming ecosystem by nurturing homegrown talent. This initiative aims to empower homegrown players to compete and excel whilst driving India’s rise in the thriving global gaming industry.