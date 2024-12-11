Torbaaz Shoot in Kyrgyzstan: A Tale of Cinema, Sanjay Dutt, Brotherhood, Falcons, and Horses

Kyrgyzstan, with its towering mountains, vast open landscapes, and pristine natural beauty, provided an unparalleled setting for the film. The production team, including producer Rahul Mittra and director Girish Malik, meticulously captured the essence of this breathtaking land, adding depth and authenticity to the film’s narrative. The challenging terrain and unique atmosphere of Kyrgyzstan enhanced the story’s emotional impact, making it a pivotal element in the filmmaking process.

Jay Patel, who portrayed the role of Maherban Khan in Torbaaz, described working with Sanjay Dutt as one of the highlights of his career. For Patel, Dutt was not only a mentor but also a brother whose guidance and wisdom shaped the experience. Patel credited Dutt’s decades of industry expertise as invaluable during the production, while also cherishing the camaraderie they shared on and off the set.

Patel’s narrative journey transcends the story of Torbaaz.As a Hollywood producer, he is known for creating impactful narratives, including the award-winning short film I’m Gonna Tell God Everything. The film, which highlights the devastating effects of war on innocent lives, received international acclaim and recognition from the United Nations. Patel also portrayed Shyamji Krishna Varma, the visionary freedom fighter in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

During the Kyrgyzstan shoot, Patel also formed a close connection with actress Nargis Fakhri. Introduced by Sanjay Dutt, Patel was struck by Fakhri’s warmth and authenticity. Their shared New York City roots further deepened their bond, as they reminisced about the city’s iconic landmarks and revitalization projects. Patel described the serendipity of meeting someone from his hometown in the unique setting of Kyrgyzstan as refreshing and unforgettable.

The experience was enriched by the opportunity to witness the traditional Kyrgyz sport of Buzkashi. This intense and exhilarating horseback game, where teams compete to control a goat carcass, left a lasting impression on Patel. He noted how the sport’s raw energy and cultural significance added a unique dimension to his time in Kyrgyzstan.

The Torbaaz team’s camaraderie further defined the journey. With contributions from actors such as Rahul Dev, Humayoon Khan, Puneet Singh Bharti Jakhar, and Hiroo Keswani, alongside a dedicated local crew, the production was a true collaborative effort. From horseback riding through mountainous terrain to learning about the majestic falcons integral to Kyrgyz culture, Patel reflected on the unforgettable moments of adventure and bonding shared with the team.

Initially slated for a theatrical release in May 2019, Torbaaz faced delays due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The film ultimately premiered on Netflix on December 11, 2020, reaching audiences worldwide. While years have passed since its release, Patel recalls the memories of the journey as vivid and inspiring.