IASEW Empowers Women and Honors Mother Earth with Cultural Celebration and Sustainability Initiatives

Traditional Games, Eco-Friendly Practices, and Gujarat’s Heritage Shine at IASEW’s Manipur Event

Ahmedabad, Dec 11: The Indian Academy for Self-Employed Women (IASEW) brought together 400 women on December 10 for an extraordinary celebration of Earth, play, and cultural heritage in Manipur, Ahmedabad.

The event organised on Dec 10 marked a day of joy, reflection, and empowerment, showcasing IASEW’s commitment to uplifting women through community bonding and cultural preservation.

The day began with a collective prayer for the Earth, fostering a profound connection among participants to their shared home. Women penned personal reflections and pledges on environmental sustainability, emphasizing their commitment to protecting nature and reducing environmental degradation.

A highlight of the event was a lively sports festival featuring traditional games such as kabaddi, cricket, karate, tug of war, and musical chairs. For many participants, these activities provided a rare opportunity for leisure and recreation, reminding them of the simple joys of life often overshadowed by daily responsibilities. These games also reignited a sense of nostalgia for traditional pastimes that are increasingly being forgotten.

The celebration continued with a vibrant fashion show where women showcased traditional Gujarati attire. This segment highlighted the state’s rich textile heritage, bringing attention to the decline of these traditional garments in favor of mass-produced modern clothing. By promoting these cultural treasures, the event aimed to inspire renewed appreciation for Gujarat’s artistic legacy.

A unique addition to the festivities was the Pathrana Bazar, a marketplace where women recreated the charm of traditional bazaars by selling handcrafted and essential items. The bazaar celebrated self-reliance and entrepreneurship while evoking memories of simpler times.

Environmental consciousness was a recurring theme throughout the event. The Swach Akash (Clean Sky) campaign urged participants to adopt sustainable practices, such as reducing plastic usage and embracing eco-friendly alternatives. Participants also planted saplings to honor Mother Earth and reinforce the importance of sustainable living. As part of the festivities, the women prepared and shared seven varieties of rice-based kichda, emphasizing the nutritional value and cultural significance of forgotten sattvic dishes.

The day also included a rally for environmental awareness and campaigns addressing pressing issues like gender discrimination and pollution. These initiatives engaged participants across all age groups, from teenagers to elders, fostering collective action for a cleaner and more equitable world.

IASEW, established in 2005 and known as the “University of Sisters,” has consistently worked towards empowering working women and girls through its four departments: Training, Literacy, Research, and Communication. Under the leadership of Director Namrataben Bali, the organization has initiated numerous programs, including literacy classes, vocational training, and community-focused radio broadcasts via Rudino Radio and Akashvani.

This year’s event coincided with Terra Madre Day, an international celebration initiated by Italy’s Slow Food organization, which recognizes December 10 as Mother Earth Day. By aligning with this global movement, IASEW reinforced its mission to protect the planet while preserving traditional food, music, games, and customs.

The event’s message was clear: food, humanity, and the environment are deeply interconnected. By celebrating this triad, IASEW not only empowered women but also inspired a community-wide commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation. December 10, 2024, will undoubtedly be remembered as a day that honored the spirit of Mother Earth and the resilience of the women who call it home.