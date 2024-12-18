DAM Capital Advisors IPO to Open on cember 19, Aiming to Raise ₹840.25 Crores

Price Band Set at ₹269-₹283; Minimum Investment of ₹14,999 for Retail Investors

Robust Financial Growth in FY2024 Sparks Optimism for Long-term Gains

Ahmedabad, Dec 18: DAM Capital Advisors Ltd is set to launch its highly anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 19, 2024. The IPO is expected to raise ₹840.25 crores, comprising a complete Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 2.97 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹269-₹283 per share, with shares having a face value of ₹2 each.

Key Details of the IPO

Issue Type: Book Built Issue

IPO Open Date: December 19, 2024

IPO Close Date: December 23, 2024

Listing Date: December 27, 2024

Lot Size: Minimum of 53 shares (₹14,999), with retail investors allowed to apply for up to 13 lots (689 shares or ₹1,94,987).

Retail Quota: 35% | QIB: 50% | HNI: 15%

Market Listing: BSE and NSE

Promoters and Lead Managers

The company’s promoters include Dharmesh Anil Mehta, Sonali Dharmesh Mehta, and Boombucket Advisors Private Limited. The issue is being managed by Nuvama Wealth Management Limited.

Company Overview

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd is a prominent provider of investment banking solutions. Its services include:

Equity Capital Markets (ECM)

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

Private Equity (PE) Advisory

Structured Finance Advisory

Institutional Equities, including broking and research

Financial Performance Highlights

DAM Capital Advisors has demonstrated robust growth in recent years:

Revenue: ₹180.04 crores in FY2024, up from ₹84.93 crores in FY2023

Profit: ₹70.52 crores in FY2024, a significant increase from ₹8.67 crores in FY2023

Although revenue dipped slightly from ₹933.68 million in March 2022 to ₹849.26 million in March 2023, the company has since rebounded strongly. Investors are optimistic about its long-term profitability.

IPO Objective

Since the IPO consists entirely of an Offer-for-Sale, the company will not receive proceeds from the issue.

Investor Outlook

Given DAM Capital Advisors’ impressive financial turnaround and growing prominence in the investment banking sector, market analysts recommend the IPO for long-term investment.

The allotment date for the IPO is scheduled for December 24, 2024, with trading set to commence on December 27, 2024. Retail and institutional investors can participate starting December 19, 2024.