Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited Unveils 6 Concept Models of Electric Vehicles at the 10th Edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Gandhinagar, Jan 10: Accelerating the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) in India, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., one of India’s leading manufacturers of electric vehicles showcases concepts across electric two-wheeler segment under the brand name “Joy e-bike” and electric commercial vehicles segment under the banner of “Joy e-rik”, at the 10th Edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Presenting the vision to expand its EV model line-up with technological advancements and innovations, the company showcased the concept models of two High-Speed Electric Scooters along with the concept models of four Electric Commercial Vehicles: Golf Cart (6 seater), Garbage Vehicle, E-Cart and E-Loader Vehicle.

Notching up the excitement at the summit, the company unveiled the next-gen hydrogen fuel cell and electrolyzer technology. Demonstrating the technology further, the company showcased the Hydrogen-based Fuel Cell Powered Scooter prototype, marking a pioneering venture into alternative cell chemistry. The concept underscored Wardwizard’s commitment to innovate and actively progress the hydrogen technology to redefine the landscape of clean and efficient mobility in India and across the world

Currently in the R&D stage, the concept of Hydrogen based fuel cell signifies an important step towards the future to cater the needs of next-generation users. The technology when fully developed will be utilized across varied segments, including the utility vehicles. This initiative is part of a collaboration with Triton EV, highlighting a joint effort to push the boundaries of innovation in the electric vehicle sector.

Speaking at the Summit and outlining company’s future plans, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, said, “We are grateful to the Government of Gujarat for presenting us with the opportunity to showcase our vision in furthering sustainable mobility in the country and thereby strengthening India’s role as a global leader in the space. With initiatives like Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the State Government is leading the transformation in sustainable mobility in India. Joy e-bike is keenly committed to providing safe and convenient electric mobility solutions, making EVs accessible for everyone. In coming years, EVs will become a necessity rather than an option. Innovation is our biggest strength, and as these EVs enter production, we believe that these concept EVs will revolutionize the segment. We are confident that these models will help in fulfilling customer demand along with giving them superlative experience of comfort and safe mobility. It gives us immense pleasure in introducing the concept of hydrogen based fuel cell technology that showcases our R&D capabilities and commitment to a sustainable world.”

Noteworthy, the company’s recent partnership with A&S Power also focuses on advancing Next-Generation Li-ion cell technology and further manufacturing of GAJA Cells. These technological advancements will be showcased alongside other concepts during the summit.

Under the recently inked INR 2000 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat, Wardwizard made substantial investments across critical areas. This included extensive research and development of electric two and three-wheelers, the establishment of a motor assembly at Vadodara’s facility, Li-ion Cell production, and the development of ancillaries for raw material manufacturing. This strategic initiative was anticipated to generate over 5,000 employment opportunities within the state, making a significant impact on both the electric mobility sector and the regional job market.