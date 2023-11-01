Ambuja Cements delivers robust half yearly performance

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 1: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material flagship company of the diversified Adani Group continued in its journey of growth & excellence and announced another robust financial result for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2023. This could be achieved with high focus on cost leadership, business synergies and operational excellence.

Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements said, “Continuing our transformation journey, we are pleased to report a strong performance (standalone) in the second quarter of FY‘24, with a 8% increase in revenue, 147% increase in EBITDA at Rs 773 Cr and 364% increase in PAT at Rs 644 Cr compared to the previous year same quarter. Along with strong demand for our premium cement products, our business performance improved due to operational excellence, supply chain management and sales & marketing excellence, Adjacencies benefits with Group companies are lowering input costs which is boosting EBITDA & Margin growth.

Operational efficiencies helped in reduction in Kiln fuel cost from Rs. 2.72/’000 kCal to Rs. 1.79/’000 kCal & CPP fuel cost from Rs. 2.27/’000 kCal to Rs. 1.65/’000 kCal

Logistics efficiencies has resulted in Direct dispatch up from 48% to 58%

Our commitment to sustainability remains strong. We are consistently taking measures to benefit our communities and reduce our carbon footprint. These include diminishing energy intensity, implementing Waste Heat Recovery Systems, and augmenting renewable energy generation.

For the new facility of 4 MTPA at Bhatapara apart from Equipment which has been ordered, civil execution work has started. Expected completion by Q2 FY’26 for its corresponding Grinding unit at Sankrail and Farakka order has been placed on EPC vendor and piling work has also started. Expected completion of these units by Q3 FY’25.

For the new facility of 4 MTPA at Maratha LOI has been placed on EPC vendor, Site development and Pre project has also been started. EC and CTE approval are expected in this quarter. Expected completion by Q4 FY’26.

Financial Performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and Half Year ended September 30, 2023:

For the Quarter ended Sep’23

Particulars UoM Consolidated Standalone Jul – Sep 2023 Jul – Sep 2022 Jul – Sep 2023 Jul – Sep 2022 Sales Volume (Cement and Clinker) Mn T 13.1 12.8 7.6 7.1 Revenue from Operations Rs. Cr 7,424 7,131 3,970 3,676 Operating EBITDA (Excl. Other Income) Rs. Cr 1,302 327 773 313 EBITDA Margin % 17.5% 4.6% 19.5% 8.5% EBITDA (PMT) Rs / ton 995 255 1,020 443 Other Income Rs Cr 476 109 378 39 Profit Before Tax Rs. Cr 1,340 39 880 157 Profit After Tax Rs. Cr 987 51 644 139 EPS – Diluted Rs 3.74 0.47 3.03 0.70

For the Half Year ended Sep’23

Particulars UoM Consolidated Standalone Apr – Sep 2023 Apr – Sep 2022 Apr – Sep 2023 Apr – Sep 2022 Sales Volume (Cement and Clinker) Mn T 28.5 26.9 16.7 14.5 Revenue from Operations Rs. Cr 16,137 15,164 8,700 7,674 Operating EBITDA (Excl. Other Income) Rs. Cr 2,969 1,438 1,722 1,000 EBITDA Margin % 18.4% 9.5% 19.8% 13.0% EBITDA (PMT) Rs / ton 1,042 535 1,031 690 Other Income Rs Cr 739 246 568 670 Profit Before Tax Rs. Cr 2,851 934 1,746 1,296 Profit After Tax Rs. Cr 2,123 917 1,289 1,188 EPS – Diluted Rs. 8.04 4.26 6.10 5.98

Branding

Ambuja launched its latest TV campaign, ‘Mazbooti Ki Misaal,’ during the ICC World Cup. This campaign has resonated strongly with the audience, championing the rich legacy of ‘Giant Strength’.

On the eve of 77th Independence Day, Ambuja Cement’s film ‘Desh Ban Raha hai,’ showcased India’s dynamic and ambitious youth, celebrating their vigour and determination, highlighting the nation’s core principles of integrity, unity, and growth.

Ambuja’s Technical Services champions the cause of the right and sustainable construction practices, significantly benefiting society at large. 65+ Technical Seminars and Concrete Talks were organised across the nation on the occasion of Engineer’s Day, drawing participation from over 6500+ professionals.

Outlook

Cement industry to witness volumetric growth as demand environment remains robust on the back of increased housing and infrastructure spend. Healthy growth and demand prospects give our company the space to build new capacities with substantial cost advantage and explore upon strategic initiatives to boost profitability.