Ventive Hospitality’s ₹1600 Crore IPO to Open on December 20, Targets Luxury Hospitality Growth

Ventive Hospitality Limited’s ₹1600 Crore IPO to Open on December 20

Ahmedabad, Dec 18: Ventive Hospitality Limited, a prominent player in the luxury hospitality sector, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 20, 2024, which will remain open for subscription until December 24, 2024.

The Book Built Issue aims to raise ₹1600 crores, entirely through a fresh issue. The IPO price band has been set at ₹610 to ₹643 per equity share, with each share having a face value of ₹1.

The offering has a retail investor quota of 10%, while 75% is allocated for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and 15% for High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs). The allotment of shares is expected to be finalized on December 26, 2024, with the listing date scheduled for December 30, 2024, on both the BSE and NSE.

Leadership and Expertise

Ventive Hospitality Limited is headed by a seasoned team, including Atul I Chordia as Chairman and Executive Director, Ranjit Batra as CEO, and Paresh Bafna as CFO. The company benefits from the strategic expertise of Mustafa Hussain, President of Finance and Strategy at Panchshil Realty, which complements Ventive’s growth in the luxury hospitality sector.

Business Overview

Founded in February 2002, Ventive Hospitality Limited is a leading hospitality property owner focusing on luxury and leisure segments. It collaborates with global operators such as Marriott, Hilton, Minor, and Atmosphere to manage its properties. Its portfolio includes prestigious names such as:

JW Marriott, Pune

The Ritz-Carlton, Pune

Conrad Maldives

Anantara Maldives

Raaya by Atmosphere, Maldives

As of March 31, 2024, Ventive operates 11 hospitality properties in India and the Maldives, with 2,036 rooms across luxury, upper, and upscale categories. Out of these, 7 properties (1,331 rooms) were developed in-house, while 4 properties (705 rooms) were acquired.

Financial Highlights

The company has shown consistent financial growth, reporting:

Revenue of ₹494.71 crores in FY2024, up from ₹441.75 crores in FY2023.

Profit of ₹166.32 crores in FY2024, compared to ₹131.27 crores in FY2023.

Given its strong financial performance and premium asset portfolio, analysts suggest the IPO is a promising long-term investment opportunity.

Objectives of the Issue

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for:

Repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings and accrued interest.

Investments in step-down subsidiaries, namely SS & L Beach Private Limited and Maldives Property Holdings Private Limited.

General corporate purposes.

Ventive Hospitality Limited is well-positioned in the luxury hospitality market with a diversified and high-end portfolio of properties across India and the Maldives. Investors are advised to consider the IPO as a strategic opportunity, given its focus on long-term growth and value creation.

Important Dates:

IPO Open Date: December 20, 2024

IPO Close Date: December 24, 2024

Allotment Date: December 26, 2024

Listing Date: December 30, 2024