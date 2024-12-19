Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO Opens Dec 20: ₹582.11 Crore Offering Led by Experienced Management

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO: Backed by FDA-Approved Facilities and Robust R&D Expertise

Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited is set to launch its ₹582.11 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), opening on December 20, 2024, and closing on December 24, 2024. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹82.11 crore, with a price band of ₹372-₹391 per share. The company plans to utilise the proceeds to expand its manufacturing capabilities, repay loans, and fund strategic initiatives, including acquisitions. Shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on December 30, 2024, offering retail investors a chance to invest with a minimum lot size of 38 shares for ₹14,858

Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited: Board Members and Business Overview

Board of Directors

The leadership at Senores Pharmaceuticals comprises seasoned professionals with diverse expertise. The board members are:

Swapnil Jatinbhai Shah – Chairman & Promoter

Ashokkumar Vijaysinh Barot – Promoter

Sanjay Majmudar – Independent Director

Jitendra Sanghvi – Independent Director

Chetan Shah – Non-Executive Director

Deval Shah – Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & Executive Director

Hemanshu Pandya – Non-Executive Director

Arpit Shah – Non-Executive Director

Overview:

Senores Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, global pharmaceutical company specializing in developing and manufacturing complex and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company is headquartered in India and serves both Regulated Markets (US, Canada) and Emerging Markets across 43 countries.

Core Focus Areas:

Regulated Markets:

Focus on high-quality, specialty, and complex pharmaceutical products.

Strong R&D capabilities to develop underpenetrated molecules for niche therapeutic areas.

Managed through two subsidiaries:

Havix Group (Atlanta, USA): Operates a US FDA-approved oral solid dosage facility with capabilities to manufacture controlled substances.

SPI (Senores Pharmaceuticals Inc.): Handles intellectual property, regulatory approvals, and agreements with US marketing partners.

Emerging Markets:

Presence in 43 countries with WHO-GMP-certified facilities in Gujarat, India.

Products cater to therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiology, neurology, and anti-infectives.

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO):

Provides end-to-end services, including formulation development and manufacturing, for global pharmaceutical companies.

Key Business Divisions:

Generic Pharmaceuticals: Development of complex generic drugs for regulated markets.

Specialty Pharmaceuticals: Focused on underpenetrated or niche markets with high barriers to entry.

CDMO/CMO Services: Offering tailored solutions for formulation, development, and production needs of partner companies.

Strategic Partnerships:

Senores has built long-standing relationships with global pharma companies, such as:

Prasco LLC

Lannett Company Inc.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

Strengths of Senores Pharmaceuticals

State-of-the-Art Facilities:

US FDA and DEA-approved manufacturing unit in Atlanta for oral solid dosages and controlled substances.

WHO-GMP-certified facility in India catering to emerging markets.

Strong Product Pipeline:

Portfolio of complex and specialty pharmaceutical products, with a focus on high-growth therapeutic areas.

R&D Expertise:

Advanced analytics and market insights to identify commercially underpenetrated molecules.

Global Footprint:

Robust presence in regulated and emerging markets, leveraging a dual-market strategy.

Key Products and Therapeutic Focus:

Dosage Forms:

Oral solids, sterile injectables, and controlled substances.

Therapeutic Areas:

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Anti-infectives

Diabetes management

Innovation and Expansion Plans:

Setting up a sterile injectable manufacturing facility in Atlanta through its subsidiary, Havix.

Expanding CDMO capabilities to cater to increasing demand from global partners.

Exploring inorganic growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions.

Senores Pharmaceuticals’ robust R&D foundation, global partnerships, and focus on specialty products make it a key player in both regulated and emerging markets. The upcoming IPO will enable the company to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, repay debts, and accelerate growth through strategic initiatives.

Disclaimer: Readers are advised to carefully study the IPO prospectus and consult their financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

