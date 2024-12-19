Tribute to Kakori Martyrs Held in Ahmedabad by AIDSO

AIDSO Organizes Floral Tribute and Slogan Chanting to Honor Freedom Fighters’ Sacrifices

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 19: On the occasion of the martyrdom day of Rajendra Lahidi and in remembrance of Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Thakur Roshan Singh, the All India Democratic Students’ Organization (AIDSO) organized a tribute program near Gujarat College, Ahmedabad, on 17th December.

The event honored the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives for India’s freedom during the Kakori Conspiracy case.

Students passing by the venue paid their respects by offering floral tributes to the photographs of the martyrs displayed at the event. Echoing their legacy, the participants raised slogans of “Kakori na shaheedo amar raho” (Long live the martyrs of Kakori), fostering a sense of patriotism among the youth. The program’s details were shared by Rimmi Vaghela, Secretary of the Gujarat State Committee of AIDSO.